Abia is working, we’re proud of your achievements, Tinubu tells Otti

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has made an emphatic endorsement of the performance of Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, OFR.

“Within the last nine months, people of Abia State have witnessed a change in their fortunes. Abia is working!

“We are quite proud of the accomplishments of His Excellency, Dr. Alex Otti, OFR. He has brought to bear his wealth of experience, intellect and exposure to the development of Abia State,” President Tinubu declared.

The President, who spoke on Monday while commissioning three roads in Aba, reconstructed by the Governor Otti administration, added that the Presidency was proud of the developmental strides of Governor Otti in Abia.The roads are Queens, Jubilee and Umuoba (Omoba).

President Tinubu, represented by the Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima asserted that Governor Otti had brought his experience to bear in the administration of Abia State.

He emphasised that quality leadership was very crucial to the development of the society and thanked Governor Otti for his humility and respect as well as the development he is bringing to Abia.

Speaking earlier, Governor Otti said the roads being commissioned were strategic routes in Aba, the commercial nerve centre of Abia State. The General Hospital in Aba is located on Queen’s Road; Umuoba Road provides direct and easy access from Aba South Local Government Area through Obingwa to Isialangwa South and North local government areas. Jubilee Road is a key infrastructure in the heart of Aba, where several businesses have their outlets.

Governor Otti thanked the contractors for working in line with specifications, including putting drainages on both sides of the roads and delivering them in good time. He stressed that the roads are built to last.

“This road is a road that is built to last. When we do this, we want to give power back to the people; we want to give access to you; we want you to go back to what you do and what you know how to do without any obstruction, and that is why we have promised that every part of Aba must be touched, the Governor stated.

A statement from Kazie Uko, the governor, said he thanked President Tinubu, Vice President Shettima and the Federal Government for the support they have been giving to his administration, since he assumed office. He assured the people of Abia that his administration was just starting and that he would fulfill every promise made to them.

