Abia: I always knew Otti would win at tribunal - Oborevwori

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori says he had predicted victory for Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, OFR, hours before the Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal, sitting in Umuahia, capital of Abia, gave its verdict.

Governor Oborevwori, who was in Abia on Friday to attend the burial of Late Lady Gold Obinnaya Egege, the Mother in-law to the Delta State Deputy Governor, Sir Monday Onyeme, recalled how Governor Otti was “deprived” of the opportunity to exercise his mandate, having won the governorship election in Abia on two previous occasions.

Oborevwori spoke while giving his remarks at the funeral service, which took place at the open grounds of St John’s Anglican Church, Ntigha-Uzor, Isi-Ahaba Autonomous Community, Amuke, Isialangwa South Local Government Area.

He said: “Today (Friday), they are giving his judgment, which I know that he is going to be victorious. Our prayers are with him. He is a good man. When God says your time has come, nobody can stop you. He was deprived of (victory) two times. But this time, God says this is his time and we know Abia will celebrate him today.”

The Governor thanked Governor Otti for his generous reception even at short notice and promised to reciprocate the gesture. “What you did today to us, you may not understand. Delta State is one State that the people there value relationships, and that is what you have just established today,” he said, promising to invite him to Delta State to commission some projects.

He acknowledged the positive security situation in Abia State, adding that he would carry the good news back to Delta.

According to Oborevwori, the visiting Delta team had some arguments about coming to Abia, the route to take and the ones not to take as some people expressed fear. However, he added that coming to Abia has given him and his entourage a true picture of things as the State is very much safe for investment.

“You can see that we are very much relaxed here. When we go back, we will tell the story that Abia is safe for investment. Having somebody who is an economist and knowledgeable, we know Abia is in safe hands,” Oborevwori declared.

Governor Otti thanked his Delta counterpart for coming to Abia State and for the courtesy of visiting him at home, from where the two and their entourage proceeded to attend the funeral ceremonies. He commended Oborevwori for his people-centered policies in Delta State.

“Your Excellency, I want to congratulate you for some of the things I have heard you are doing in Delta State. Most importantly your care and love for human beings. It has come to my knowledge that you have set aside so much money paying salary arrears, pension arrears and even supporting families that are struggling, that’s what governance is about.” Gov Otti said.

According to Governor Otti, anytime governance moves from attending to the welfare of the people to some other things, then one would have failed as a leader.

He emphasised on the need to building a structured system that moves people out of poverty and offered to share ideas with Governor Sheriff on some of the things he is doing to improve governance in the State.

Governor Otti was joined in receiving his Delta counterpart and his entourage by the Wife of the Governor, Mrs. Priscilla Otti; Speaker of the Abia State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Emmanuel Emeruwa; Deputy Speaker, Austin Okezie Meregini and some other senior government functionaries.

Accompanying the Delta Governor on the visit were the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Emomotimi Guwor; Deputy Speaker, Arthur Akpowowo; other State Assembly members and some members of the State Executive Council, among others.