Abia govt insists it paid compensation on Ossah-Okpara Square road project

Abia State Government says it has begun the payment of compensation to owners of the 130 structures marked for demolition to make way for the six-lane 3.5 kilometres Ossah-Okpara Square Road in Umuahia.

This is contrary to insinuations in some quarters that the government was yet to make available funds for the exercise.

The Accountant General of the state, Njum Onyemenam, who disclosed this to Journalists in her office on Thursday said that claimants who provided their correct account details have already received payments.

“We have gotten confirmations that claimants have already started receiving their monies, that is the position right now.

“Claimants who have provided us with their current bank details have recieved their payments,” Onyemenam said.

She advised claimants who have accounts with the old Diamond Bank and may not have received their monies to get alternative Access Bank account numbers to enable them receive payments.

“Those that are banking with the old Diamond Bank account should meet their banks to collect the alternate Access account bank number as the old Diamond Bank is not compliant with our payment platform,” the AG stated.

She, however, noted that many claimants have not provided their data, and revealed that as soon as they come up with their correct details, they will be paid.

Onyemenam added that her office is still collating data of all claimants and would finish payments when the details of the last claimant are collated.

The Accountant General pointed out that government wants to avoid a situation where monies are paid to the wrong persons, who may not remit same to other affected individuals.

She advised those who are yet to recieve payments to reach out to Umuahia Capital Development Authority (UCDA), whose duty, she said, it is to send their details to the AG’s office.

On the issue of salary payment of public workers, the AG stated that her office had already commenced the disbursement of September salaries in line with the promise of the Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, OFR, to pay workers’ salaries on or before the 28th of every month, adding that those who had missed previous payments would be accommodated in the September salaries.

While noting that pensioners are the priorities of the state government, the Accountant General said though there would be verification exercise for pensioners, it, however, would be conducted in atmosphere free of stress as government is putting in place necessary arrangements to take the exercise closer to the elderly citizens.