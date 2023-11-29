Abia govt appoints Ngozi Queen Obioma as new head of service

The Abia State Government has announced the appointment of Dr. (Mrs.) Ngozi Queen Obioma as the new Head of Service (HOS) for the state’s civil service.

This was announced in a statement issued Wednesday, November 29, 2023, and signed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof Kenneth Kalu.

The statement said Governor Alex Otti has approved the appointment and it takes effect from December 1, 2023.

Prof Kalu expressed the Governor’s appreciation to the acting Head of Service for her contributions and wished her well on her new posting.