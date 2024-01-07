The Obiagwulu Ututu community in Arochukwu, Abia State, has presented the Pillar of Peace and Support accolade to Peter Okore, a veteran journalist who writes for Business Hallmark Newspaper.

The award, which was presented at a ceremony on January 2, 2024, was in recognition of Mr. Okore’s positive contributions to peace building in the community.

Speaking after receiving the award, Okore thanked the community for considering him worthy of the honour, noting that the award would encourage him to do more.

“I thank God for this award. I thank the people of my community for giving me this honour,” he said. “It is fulfilling to know that your little effort is being acknowledged by your people. This will push me to put more effort. I’m very grateful.”