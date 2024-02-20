Abia begins screening of patients for surgery ahead of ANPA medical mission

Screening of patients for surgery has begun across 65 centres in Abia State ahead of the free medical mission to be held in the state by the Association of Nigeria Physicians in the Americas, ANPA.

The screening, according to a statement jointly signed by the Chairman of the Local Organising Committee cum Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Umuahia, Professor Azubuike Onyebuchi; and the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Dr Ifeyinwa Uma-kalu, “begins on Monday, February 19 and ends Friday, March 22nd.”

“It’s to be held from 9 am – 4pm, Monday to Friday at no cost by the patients”, the statement added.

According to the statement, about 100- 200 surgeries will be conducted by a team of 70 medics expected in the state from North and South America during the 10-day outreach.

It said that the mission was aimed at rendering services to 5000 patients, “plus preventative screenings, skills transfer and capacity building workshops/ education”

ANPA had in December 2023, selected Abia State for the 2024 edition of her annual medical outreach scheduled for April 4 – 14.

The outreach will hold simultaneously at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Umuahia, Abia Diagnostic Centre Umuahia, and General Hospital Amachara.

“Screening of patients with serious health conditions that require surgery has commenced at the designated centres across the state for easy accessibility to every resident”, the statement said.

It further read:”The screening will end on Friday 22nd March, 2024. The Laboratory tests for patients booked for surgery will begin on 18th March and end on 22nd March, 2024.

“Likewise, blood donation commences on 18th March and continues alt through the period of the medical mission.”

The 65 screening centres according to the statement include: Aba North LGA – Eziama Primary Health Centre (PHC), Umuola Egbulu PHC, and Osusu PHC; Aba South LGA – General Hospital Aba, College of Health Aba, Aba Town Hall, and Amaufuru WPHC.

Others are: Arochukwu LGA- Arochukwu General Hospital, Amuvi PHC, Ozu Abam PHC, Aduanu Ihe PHC, and Ndi Oji Abam PHC; Bende LGA – Bende Maternity WPHC, Uzuakoli PHC, Igbere PHC, and Ndiwo WPHC; and Ikwuano LGA – Ikwuano General Hospital, Awom Ukwu PHC, and Umudike PHC.

The statement further gave Amuosu PHC, Okpuala Ngwa General Hospital, Avo Ntigha PHC, and Akpu na Ekpu PHC as centres for Isiala Ngwa North LGA; while Ugba PHC, Eketa PHC, Osokwa Model PHC, and Omoba PHC, as centres for Isiala Ngwa South LGA.

Others include: Isuikwuato LGA – Isuikwuato General Hospital, Mgbelu Umunekwu PHC, and Ukwunwangwu Uturu PHC; Obingwa LGA – Mgboko Amairi PHC, Itukpa PHC, Ehere PHC, and Akumaimo PHC; and Ohafia LGA- Ohafia General Hospital, Cottage Hospital Nkporo, General Hospital Abiriba, and Ohafor PHC.

The designated centres for Osisioma LGA include: Abia State University Teaching Hospital (ABSUTH), Osisioma Cottage Hospital, Ekearo PHC, and Abayi Ogbulegba PHC; while in Ugwunagbo LGA, the following centres have been designated: Asa Umunka PHC, Aza PHC, Ngwaiyiekwe PHC, and Obegu PHC.

Other centres are: Ukwa East LGA – Akwuette PHC, Azumini PHC, Ohanku PHC, and Ohambele PHC; Ukwa West LGA- Okeikpe General Hospital, Cottage Hospital Owaza, Obehie PHC, and Ogwe PHC; and Umuahia North LGA- Infant Welfare Clinic (IWC) Ojike Street, Nkwoegwu PHC, Umuda Isingwu PHC, and Abia Specialist Hospital opposite FMC Umuahia.

In Umuahia South LGA, the centres are: Amachara General Hospital, Ubakala PHC, Old Umuahia PHC, and Ahiaukwu PHC; while in Umunneochi LGA the centres are: General Hospital Isuochi, Umuchieze PHC, and Eziama Agbo PHC.

The statement encouraged Abia residents with serious ailments requiring surgery to approach any of the screening centres close to them for free medical examination.

It also appealed for volunteers to help build enough blood bank for the surgeries, urging any willing donor to also approach the centres for screening from March 18.

The medical outreach, according to the statement, is in collaboration with Abia State Government and some non governmental organizations including “Rotary International District 9142 , ASNA, NeoPed, DAGOMO and IRRE”.

