Connect with us

Politics

Abia Assembly passes bill to scrap pension for former governors, deputies
Advertisement

Politics

FG busts six BDC operators, nine others financing terrorism in Nigeria

Politics

Osun APC, PDP in war of words over contract award

Politics

Those causing violence in S/East not for IPOB -Kanu

Politics

Edo 2024: Two giants and a midget for Osadebe House

Politics

Makinde, Adeleke unite to reposition PDP in South West

Politics

Anyaoku, Sanwo-Olu, Adebanjo, Amaechi, others seek new constitution at event in honour of Ben Nwabueze

Politics

Experts blame President Tinubu for diplomatic stumble in Niger Republic

Politics

We were all in Lagos, support Tinubu to move Nigeria forward, Gov Sule tells Peter Obi

Politics

Gov Otti appoints 26 persons to head various agencies and parastatals in Abia

Politics

Abia Assembly passes bill to scrap pension for former governors, deputies

Published

42 seconds ago

on

Abia Assembly passes bill to scrap pension for former governors, deputies

The Abia House of Assembly has passed a bill to stop payment of pensions to former governors and their deputies in the state.

The bill titled, “A Bill (H.A.B 11:) for a Law to Revoke The Abia State Governors and Deputy Governors Pensions Law No 4 of 2001 and for other Matters connected in addition to that,” was sponsored by Mr Uchanna Okoro, the Majority Leader and member Representing Arochukwu State Constituency.

The Speaker, Mr Emmanuel Emeruwa, announced the bill’s passage after its first, and second reading, consideration at the committee of the whole and its 3rd reading during the day’s plenary.

News continues after this Advertisement

Emeruwa, while congratulating members, said that the bill would reduce the state’s governance expenses and redirect resources towards development.

He said that the bill once assented to by the governor would be referred to as “Abia State Governors and Deputy Governor’s (Repeal) Law 2024.”

The Speaker said that bill would take effect immediately, Tuesday, March 19, 2024.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that with the bill, former governors and their deputies will no longer enjoy pension benefits after their tenures have expired.

NAN further reports that there had been a lot of controversies over the years concerning the outrageous life person and other enviable benefits being paid the governors and their deputies.

While few states had made moves to repeal the law, many states showed nonchalant attitude toward doing so.

News continues after this Advertisement
News continues after this Advertisement
Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: ezugupatricko@gmail.com

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Tags

#APC (198) #Boko Haram (129) #UBA (160) Access bank (208) Ademola Adeleke (230) Alex Otti (362) Atiku Abubakar (260) Babajide Sanwo-olu (153) Bola Ahmed Tinubu (107) Bola Tinubu (644) Buhari (144) CBN (486) Coronavirus (150) COVID 19 (467) Dangote Cement (126) Dapo Abiodun (119) dollar (137) EFCC (124) Fidelity Bank (89) FirstBank (101) Fulani herdsmen (109) Gboyega Oyetola (326) Godwin Emefiele (240) GTBank (180) INEC (97) Investors (80) IPOB (118) Labour Party (131) Muhammadu Buhari (227) naira (161) NGX (117) Nigeria (124) Nnamdi Kanu (133) NNPC (169) NSE (249) Nyesom Wike (216) Olusegun Obasanjo (103) Osun State (140) Parallel forex market (93) PDP (170) Peter Obi (472) President Muhammadu Buhari (661) Sterling Bank (85) Zainab Ahmed (116) Zenith Bank (219)

Facebook

Advertisement
Advertisement