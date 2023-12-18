Abdul Imoyo, Access Bank spokesperson is dead

Abdul Imoyo, the Head of Media Relations at Access Holdings, has died.

A statement issued by Tunde Imoyo, on behalf of the family, said he died in the early hours of Sunday, December 17, 2023, at the First Cardiology, Ikoyi, Lagos, after a brief illness.

“It is with deepest sorrow that we inform you of the death of our beloved Husband, Father, Brother and Uncle, Abdul Kolawole Imoyo, who went to be with the Lord in the early hours of 17th December 2023, after a brief illness, the statement said.

“We are taking some time as a family to grieve over our loss at this time.

“We thank you for your prayers and support.

“Further announcements will be communicated in due course,” the statement revealed.

Imoyo was a former Vice Chairman of the Capital Market Correspondents Association of Nigeria and was the Finance Editor of BusinessDay between May 2004 and July 2010.

He attended the Lagos State University between 1998 and 2002 where he bagged a B.Sc in Public Administration and later attended the University of Lagos, where he bagged his Master of Business Administration.