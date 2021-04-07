By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Kidnappers who abducted two Chinese nationals on Monday at a gold mining site in Osun state, have demanded a ransom of 10 million for their release.

The two Chinese Nationals: Messrs Zhao Jian (33), and Wen (50) were abducted at Okepa/Itikan Village, the gold mining site in Ifewara, Atakunmosa west local government area of Osun state.

It was gathered that the yet to be identified gunmen shot two of the private guards and they have been taken to the hospital for treatment

The Osun State Police Command had on Tuesday said it has begun a manhunt for abductors.

Speaking on the development, The state Police Public Relations Officer, Mrs Yemisi Opalola while featuring on a popular radio program “FrankTalk” on rave FM, on Wednesday said that the abductors of the Chinese miners have demanded for 10 million naira for their release.

Opalola noted that the police are still intensifying efforts towards ensuring that the kidnapped persons are rescued unhurt.

She said that the incident occurred on April 5, 2021 around 4:00pm, adding that the victims were attacked and abducted by a gang of criminals.

She said the police “is working alongside other security operatives to ensure that the victims return safely from the den of their abductors.

“We are working together with other security operatives to ensure the two Chinese miners are rescued.

“We will also ensure that the kidnappers are captured having deployed a police tactical team, including an anti-kidnapping squad, that will help in the rescue mission.”

She urged members of the public “to help with credible information on the activities of criminal elements in the state.”