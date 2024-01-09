Gunmen who abducted Pa Adeife Ifelaja, a 70-year-old piggery farmer and elder with a parish of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Ijebu Igbo, headquarters, have demanded N50m for his release.

Pa Adeife is reported to have been held in the kidnappers’ den nine days after he was abducted at his residence in Ijebu Igbo, Ijebu North Local Government Area of Ogun State on the night of December 31, 2023 while preparing to go for the Crossover service to usher in the New Year.

Sources said the abductors had reached out to the family and demanded a ransom of N50m.

Meanwhile, the state Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alamutu, who confirmed the incident said the state command operatives were leaving nothing to chance to ensure the farmer was released and reunited with his family.

Alamutu said, “Honestly the police have been working to get the man released, we are on it even when the kidnappers have been trying to mislead us about their location but we are on their trail and very soon, we shall achieve success.”