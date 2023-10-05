Abbas blames exhaustion for collapse during ministerial screening

The newly confirmed minister from Kaduna State, Abbas Balarabe, says he slumped during the ministerial screening on Wednesday due exhaustion.

Abbas, who was one of the three ministerial nominees sent to the senate for for confirmation by President Bola Tinubu collapsed during the screening exercise before being revived.

Speaking with journalists after the incident, Abbas said he was exhausted, but had already been treated.

“I’m alright now. I’ve been treated, and I’m alright now. It was basically exhaustion.”

Balarabe, shortly after he concluded his introduction, collapsed, with the senate president, Godswill Akpabio, calling for a closed-door session.

Balarabe Abbas was later confirmed by the Senate alongside Dr. Jamila Ibrahaim and Ayodele Olawande.