Former presidential candidate and ex Deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Dr. Obadiah has said he has information from top bandits operating in the Northern part of the country to the effect that a serving governor in the region is their top commander.

Mailafia who made the revelation in an interview posted by NJNJE MEDIA TV on YouTube on Monday, also disclosed that Boko Haram operating mainly in the Northeastern part of the country and bandits in the Northwestern and North Central parts of the country are one and the same people.

He said the bandits have plans to start going into the cities to kill prominent people as part of the phase two of their campaign of bloodshed, and ultimately want to start a war in Nigeria in 2022.

“Let me make some revelations, because some of us have our own intelligence networks. We have met with some of the bandits, we have met with some of their high commanders. They have sat down with us, not once not twice. They told us that one of the Northern governors is their commander,” he said.

“Boko Haram and bandits are one and the same, they have a sophisticated network. During this lock down, their planes were moving up and down as if there was no lock down, moving ammunitions, moving logistics, moving money and distributing them to different parts of the country.

“They are already in the South; in the rainforests of the South. They are everywhere. They told us that when they finish this rural killings, they will move to phase two. The phase two is that they will go into the urban cities, going from house to house killing prominent people. I can tell you that this is their game plan. By 2022, they want to start a civil war in Nigeria.”

Mailafia warned that his statements should not be taken as a joke, as according to him, he is certain about his claims.

“Don’t joke with what I’m telling you,” he warned. “I have a PhD from Oxford University, I’m a Central Banker, we don’t talk nonsense. I have this information from the highest possible authority.”