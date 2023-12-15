Chief Bar Goddy Uwazurike ( Ide) KSM, President of the Credibility Group, an advocacy organisation, has mourned the death of Dr Chukwuemeka Ezeife, former governor of Anambra State, who passed away on Thursday.

Ezeife, a leading voice in the call for the restructuring of Nigeria, died at the age of 85.

Recalling some recent encounters with him, Chief Uwazurike, president emeritus of Aka Ikenga, an Igbo think tank, in a statement on Friday, described Ezeife as great man, the cerebral scholar and motivator who will be sorely missed.

“On Friday, Nov 19,2021 at 10 am, Chief Mbazulike Amaechi Dr Chukwuemeka Ezeife Bishop Sunday Onuoha and myself Chief Goddy Uwazurike ( Ide) met the then President of Nigeria General Muhammadu Buhari at Aso Rock to persuade him to release Mazi Nnamdi Kanu to us unconditionally,” Uwazurike said.

” He said he will not say no to us but he will give us an answer later. In November 2022, Chief Mbazulike Amaechi died without hearing from Buhari.

“Some hours ago, Dr Chukwuemeka Ezeife died on the eve of the Supreme Court Judgment on the Mazi Nnamdi Kanu case.

“Indeed we have lost a great man, the cerebral scholar, the motivator.

“The first Governor of the current Anambra state, the Political Adviser to the President, the public leader and charisma personified!

“Ndigbo have lost great men and women of inestimable value in rapid succession..

Chief Guy Ikokwu

Prof George Obiozor

Prof Joe Irukwu SAN

Prof Ben Nwabueze SAN and

Chief George Uwachue SAN .

“But we are reassured that the great ones did not walk alone!

“The great ones left solid footprints in the sand of time for us to follow. We shall keep the flag flying!!!

Fare thee well, Okwadike!”