The Aspire Coronation Trust (ACT) Foundation is gearing up to host the highly-anticipated 7th ACT Foundation Breakfast Dialogue (BFD) on October 5th, 2023, at the prestigious Lagos Oriental Hotel, Lekki Expressway, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The ACT Foundation Breakfast Dialogue has become a marquee event, drawing luminaries from diverse sectors, to tackle pivotal issues surrounding sustainable development in Africa. This year, the event takes on even greater significance as it zooms in on the transformative potential of Economic, Social, and Governance (ESG) strategies in advancing sustainable development.

Themed ‘Advancing Sustainable Development in Africa: Unleashing the Power of Environmental, Social, Governance Strategies for Impact, this year’s Breakfast Dialogue aspires to bring together an eclectic mix of leaders representing various sectors, all poised to engage in a deep dive into how ESG principles can be leveraged to propel the sustainable development of organisations and, consequently, Africa’s broader sustainable development agenda.

Osayi Allie, CEO of ACT Foundation, underscored the significance of this event, remarking, “The 7th ACT Foundation Breakfast Dialogue promises to be a game-changer, offering a unique platform for leaders in the public, private, and social sectors to decode the immense potential that Economic, Social, and Governance principles hold for organisations of various scales. Effective implementation of ESG practices by African institutions can make a monumental contribution to achieving sustainable development across the continent.”

The event’s keynote speaker, Oyeyimika Adeboye, Managing Director, West Africa, Mondelez International, will take centre stage to share her profound insights on this pivotal subject. She will be joined by an esteemed lineup of speakers, including Marilyn Obaisa-Osula, Associate Director, ESG and Sustainability Services, KPMG; Dr. Eugene Itua, CEO of Natural Eco Capital; Tendai Matika, Manager of the Global Reporting Initiative, Africa; and Mudrakat Alabi-Macfoy, Head of Sustainability and Circularity at Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA).

One of the day’s highpoints will be the unveiling of the finalists and winners of the 2023 ACT Foundation Changemakers Innovation Challenge. These exceptional individuals and organisations will secure grant funding and technical support from ACT Foundation, empowering them to amplify their innovative solutions and projects within targeted communities.

Interested participants can click here to register for the virtual session.