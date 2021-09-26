dowu Olakunle, Abeokuta

No fewer than seven thousand youths drawn from various parts of Ogun State have benefitted from the state government’s Cassava Intervention Project.

The project is financed under the Central Bank’s Anchor Borrowers’ Agricultural Programme .

The Chief Press Secretary to Governor Dapo Abiodun, Kunle Somorin, made the disclosure at the weekend.

It would be recalled that the agricultural project, tagged ‘Mega Ogun State Cassava Intervention Project’ was, flagged off in May 2020, by the state governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, was commenced with about 3,500 candidates presented to the CBN by the state government.

It is part of the administration’s resolve to ensure food security and youth empowerment and it is being carried out in sixteen locations across the state.

Somorin in the statement explained that the candidates are now at the money making stage as their produce had been sold to various off takers provided by the state government.

He further said that the project had been expanded to accommodate additional 3,500 candidates, while the governor approved the clearing of 2,500 hectares of land through the State Ministry of Agriculture.

“In response to the claim by young beneficiaries of the project, the Governor also approved the clearing of 2,500 hectares by the Ministry of Agriculture for candidates who claimed not to have land which is a requirement for the linkage programme in sixteen locations across the State. Cumulative beneficiaries is now close to 7,000,” the statement said.

“On September 24 in Ikenne Farm Settlement, Ikenne Local Government Area of Ogun State, which is one of the land clearing sites the Central Bank of Nigeria and its service provider for the post land clearing services of ploughing, harrowing, mechanical planting, made available for 100 youth in the Ikenne cluster, land already prepared and commenced mechanical planting in the presence of the youths.

“The linkage programme is continuous as there are otbher six sites to follow which include, Pagbonrinoba (Ipokia LGA) Afon Estate (Imeko LGA) Mapoly (Obafemi Owode LGA), Obafe Town (Obafemi Owode LGA), Apojola(Odeda LGA) and Omugbawojo(Ijebu North East LGA)”. The statement stated.