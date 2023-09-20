69 gay suspects arrested in Delta get N500k bail each

A court in Delta State has granted N500,000 bail to 69 gay suspects arrested on August 27 in Ekpan Community, Uvwie Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

The suspects were arrested during a gay wedding ceremony. The arrest was criticised by gay activists, with black lawmakers in the United States demanding their release.

Mr Ochuko Ohimor, counsel to the suspects, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Warri that they were admitted to bail with the sum of N500,000 and two sureties each.

According to Ohimor, the sureties must reside within the Effurun jurisdiction of the Court.

He added that the suspects must sign an undertaking at the State High Court of Justice, Effurun, in Uvwie LGA, where they were earlier arraigned on Sept. 4.

Police prosecutor, Vincent Orarumen, had opposed the bail condition but their lawyer argued otherwise, saying that the alleged crime was not a capital offence.

NAN recalls that the suspects were paraded before newsmen on Aug. 29 at the Ekpan Police Station at the instance of the Delta State Commissioner of Police (CP), Mr Wale Abass.

They were arrested by a crack team of police operatives attached to the Ekpan Division while conducting a gay wedding ceremony which they tagged, “all white party.”

The CP, while parading the suspects, vowed to prosecute them in line with Nigeria’s Anti-Gay Law, which, according to him, prohibits same-sex marriage in the country.

“I can guarantee that they will be charged to court. We are not taking it lightly. It is a clear case, though, they are still presumed innocent until proven otherwise by the competent court,” he said.