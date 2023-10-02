As the nation celebrates 63rd Independence anniversary, the General Overseer of Great Tabernacle Miracle Church of God (GTMCG) Mountain of Change, Ido Osun, Prophet Adeyemi Adeniran has urged Nigerians to pray specially and fervently for the nation to come out of the economic mess.

Adeniran in a statement called on Nigerians to be steadfast even amidst the current economic challenges.

He averred that the current malady that has befallen the nation is for a temporary period as God is bringing something good out of it which will be manifest very soon.

The cleric urged the leaders in the current administration to rule with fear of God as he is ready to salvage the country in a shortest period of time.

He noted that this year’s Independence anniversary will mark the turnaround in the country for God is ready to rule the country himself.

He congratulated nigerians on the 63rd Independence anniversary, saying real Independence is coming to the country soonest.