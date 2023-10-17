63rd Birthday: Osun CoS, Akinleye Congratulates B.T Salam

By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

The Chief of Staff to Osun state governor, Alhaji Kazeem Akinleye, has joined other well wishers to rejoice with the state commissioner for Special Duties, Dr. B. T Salam as he clocks 63 today.

In a release issued and personally signed by him, Akinleye described Dr. Salam as a man of honour whose integrity cannot be questioned.

According to him, the state commissioner for Special Duties has demonstrated his passionate zeal for the development of the state through series of ideas that has yielded tremendously.

He described Dr. Salam as a vibrant politician who has impacted positively on the life of the people.

” As you add another year today, I join other well wishers to celebrate you and prayed for God’s guidance in your endeavours.

” On behalf of my family and political associates, I say a Big Congratulations to you egbon, wishing you more years to celebrate in the land of living.”