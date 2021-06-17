Bandits have reportedly abducted some students at Federal Government College, Birnin Yauri in Kebbi State, killing a security operative in the process.

Details of the incident are still sketchy, according to Daily Trust, but there are reports that a security operative was shot dead during the operation, though the killing of the security operative could not be confirmed.

Meanwhile, the Oyo State Security Network, Amotekun Corps, has announced the arrest of two suspected bandits armed with an AK47 rifle, pump Action, and a dane gun.

This was contained in a statement released by the media unit of the security network earlier today.

The statement said the uspected bandits were apprehended by Amotekun Operatives of Ibarapa East Local Government command at Alapa Village, Lanlate.

The bandits, a 45-year-old, Mumini Saliu, and Ibrahim Suleiman who is 25 years old had in their possession 82 rounds 7.62 ammunition, and 7 cartridges amongst other harmful weapons.

The suspected bandits have been handed over to the Director of State Security Services, Oyo State Command for further investigation.