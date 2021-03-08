By AYOOLA OLAOLUWA |



The news of the death of a former governor of Lagos State in the Second Republic, Alhaji Lateef Jakande’, on Thursday, February 11, 2021, marks another chapter in the remarkable saga of a political class: The 31 Governors Of The Second Republic.



Long before now, the former governors no longer matter – that you have to be in middle or advanced age to have any serious recollection of that vanished golden age when Nigeria was young and vibrant and full of boundless promise and the Baba Kekere, Lateef Jakande, Jim Nwobodo, Balarabe Musa, Bola Ige, Micheal Ajasin, Bisi Onabanjo, Sam Mbakwe, Ambrose Ali, Abubakar Rimi, Melford Okilo, Aper Aku, Solomon Lar and their peers were kings.



Unaguably among the best administrators in the nation’s history, they ruled the then 19 Nigerian states of Lagos, Ogun, Oyo and Ondo in the South West; Imo and Anambra in the South East; Rivers, Cross River and Bendel in the South South and Kaduna, Kano, Sokoto, Bauchi, Plateau, Kwara, Benue, Borno, Gongola and Niger in the North during the short-lived Nigerian Second Republic that lasted from 1979 to 1983.



The first set of the governors, 19 in total, made up the nucleus of the political class of the 1979 -1983 set, swept to power in 1979 following elections midwifed by the then military head of state, General Olusegun Obasanjo.



In the South East, Chief Jim Nwobodo was elected under the Nigerian Peoples Party (NPP) to rule over Anambra State, while Chief Samuel Mbakwe, another NPP stalwart, superintended over Imo.



In the South West, Chief Lateef Jakande of the Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN) was in charge of Lagos State, Chief Bisi Onabanjo (UPN) Ogun, Chief Michael Ajasin (UPN) Ondo and Chief Bola Ige (UPN) Oyo.



In the South South, Melford Okilo of the National Party of Nigeria (NPN) ruled over Rivers, Clement Isong , a former CBN governor (NPN) ruled over Cross River, while Prof. Ambrose Ali of the UPN completed the trio, with him taking charge of the old Bendel State (now Edo and Delta).



Likewise in the North, Alhaji Abubakar Tatari Ali was elected under the NPN to govern Bauchi, Mr. Aper Aku (NPN) Benue, Alhaji Muhammadu Goni elected under the Great Nigeria Peoples Party (GNPP) Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Barde (GNPP) old Gongola State, Alhaji Balarabe Musa, elected under the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) to rule Kaduna. He was however impeached in 1981 and replaced by Alhaji Abba Musa Rimi as governor.



Others on the list are Alhaji Abubakar Rimi (PRP) Kano, Alhaji Adamu Atta (NPN) Kwara, Alhaji Auwal Ibrahim (NPN) Niger State, Mr. Solomon Lar (NPP) Plateau and Alhaji Shehu Kangiwa (NPN) Sokoto. Kangiwa however died two years into his reign and was replaced by Alhaji Garba Na Dama, making the 1979-1983 set 21 in all.



At the expiration of their four-year term, another election was conducted in 1983. Though, many of the governors were reelected, some lost their seats.



Among those who lost their seats in the South were Anambra governor, Chief Jim Nwobodo, who was replaced by Chief Christian Onoh of the NPN, Bendel State governor, Dr. Ambrose Ali, who was replaced by Chief Samuel Ogbemudia, also of the NPN, Cross River governor, Clement Isong, replaced by Chief Donald Eteibet (NPN) and Oyo State governor, Chief Bola Ige, replaced by Chief Omololu Olunloyo (NPN).



Other incumbent governors, Mbakwe (Imo), Jakande (Lagos), Onabanjo (Ogun), Ajasin (Ondo) and Melford Okilo (Rivers) were all re-elected.



In a reversal of fortunes, while four northern governors, Alhaji Abubakar Ali (Bauchi), Aper Aku (Benue), Auwal Ibrahim (Niger) and Solomon Lar (Plateau) were re-elected for another term, six of their colleagues lost their elections.



They were replaced by Alhaji Asheik Karma (NPN) Borno, Alhaji Bamanga Tukur (NPN) Gongola, Alhaji Lawal Kaita (NPN) Kaduna, Alhaji Sabo Bakin-Zuwo (PRP) Kano, Chief Cornelius Adebayo (UPN) Kwara and Alhaji Garba Nadama (NPN) Sokoto State.



Unfortunately, the second tenure of the governors, albeit the Second republic , was truncated on December 31st 1983 by a military coup that ushered Major General Muhammadu Buhari into power.



At the last count, 31 governors ruled the 19 states that made up the Federal Republic of Nigeria. However, by 2013, another fourteen of the 1979-1983 governors had died, leaving behind only 15, namely Samuel Ogbemudia, Garba Nadama, Awwal Ibrahim, Lateef Jakande, Cornelius Adebayo, Adamu Atta, Jim Nwobodo and Wilberforce Juta, Dawakin Tofa, Omololu Olunloyo, Mohammed Goni, Asheik Jarma, Bamanga Tukur, Balarabe Musa, Abba Rimi, Lawal Kaita and Solomon Lar



Fast forwarded to 2021, with the demise of Jakande, 14 out of the remaining 15 governors are no more, leaving behind Bamanga Tukur and Jim Nwobodo as the only surviving class of 2nd Republic political titans.



Only about seven of the Second Republic governors remained relevant beyond their tenures. They are Messrs Lar, Tukur, Okilo, Nwobodo, Adebayo, Jakande and Ige.



Between 1993 and 1998 when the military still dominated the nation’s political landscape, the trio of Jakande, Tukur and Lar played active roles in legitimising the rule by the barrel of the gun by serving as the minister of works, industries and police affairs respectively in the administration of former head of state, Gen. Sani Abacha between 1993 and 1995.



However, the curtain fell on Jakande’s political career after he was sacked by General Abacha in 1993 and replaced by Gen. Abdulkareem Adisa. Labeled as a traitor by his kinsmen from the South West for betraying the June 12 cause , his political career abruptly came to a shattering end. He tried to revive his political career by floating a party, Action Party of Nigeria (APN), but the party did not survive. Baba Kekere subsequently faded into oblivion, only to be remembered occasional as an elder statesman. Though Lar and Tukur were later sacked as ministers, their political future remained largely unaffected.



Apart from Jakande, the remaining six fared better. They played active roles in the 4th Republic in various capacities. Bola Ige was attorney general and minister of justice and later power, while Cornelius Adebayo was communications minister in the administration of former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Solomon Lar, on the other hand, ran the ship of the PDP as its first national chairman from 1998 to 2002, with Tukur also steering the ship of the former ruling party as chairman between 2012 and 2014. Lar finally bowed out on 9 October 2013 when he passed on in the United States at the age 80.



Nwobodo and Okilo were senators between 1999 and 2003 before the curtain fell on their political careers. Today, young and more vibrant politicians hold sway where they once dominated likec.

Other Second Republic governors, namely Goni, Jarma, Musa and Kaita also tried to revive their careers but achieved little or no success. Goni’s quest to become the governor of his home of Borno in 2011 on the platform of the PDP fell flat, as he lost to his All Nigerian Peoples Party (ANPP) counterpart.



Goni’s successor in 1983 Jarma, fared a little better rising as a member of some committees in the PDP to be a member of the party’s Board of Trustees. The attempt by Musa to resuscitate the PRP machinery for his 2003 presidential ambition did not fly. The party was subsequently deregistered by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).



A former Kaduna governor in the 2nd Republic, Kaita, also made a political miscalculation when he left the PDP in 2006 with his mentor, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, for the now defunct Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN). With Atiku’s failure to win the 2007 presidential election, Kaita’s gambit to ride on his back to prominence was shattered.



Once upon a time, the 31 2nd Republic governors were Nigeria’s nearest thing to a ruling class. But today, the titans have since been supplanted by the likes of Tinubus, el’Rufais, Tambuwals and Wikes.



Not only are they no longer relevant in the scheme of things in the country, they have gradually succumbed to the cold hands of death. With the demise of Baba Kekere on February 11, only Nwobodo, Olunloyo, Adebayo, Ibrahim, Karma and Tukur are left behind to carry on the fading torch.



“It seems a very long time ago when the likes of Jakandes, Nwobodos, Ajasins, Rimis and Mbakwes were running the show. With the exit of Pa. Jakande, the era of the 2nd Republic titans is drawing to a close. That generation was the greatest generation. Since then, we have been having charlatans”, lamented Alhaji Rasheed Inaolaji, a chieftain of the APC.