More than 500 exhibitors and 10 countries are expected at the 18th Edition of the Abuja International Trade Fair, Director General of the Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Dr. Victoria Akai has revealed.

Speaking at a press conference to announce the fair, she said this year’s fair is fine tuned for Nigerian MSMEs to showcase their products to the world that will attract foreign direct investments while unveiling the theme of the fair to be “Sustainable Financing and Taxation”, which will hold from 29th September to 9th October, 2023

“The theme would serve as a platform for businesses to engage with financial and tax institutions, discuss current trends and solutions, and foster sustainable approaches to the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

“The event will showcase innovative products and solutions from our partners and exhibitors in various sectors such as Fintech, tax collection, payment systems, e-health, food processing, and environmental safety.

