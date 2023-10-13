Another set of 50 lucky Nigerians have emerged winners in the monthly draw of ongoing Polaris “Save N Win” promo.

The draw which took place at the Polaris Bank Headquarters in Victoria Island, Lagos last weekend, is in line with the Bank’s commitment to rewarding its esteemed customers. The draw event was witnessed by representatives of the relevant regulatory Agencies in Nigeria who attested to the transparency of the draw.

The representatives of Federal Competition & Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) and Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON) all confirmed that the 50 lucky winners were selected from various regions spanning the six geo-political zones of Nigeria with each winner receiving a cash prize of N10,000.

During the draw, winners were called at random using a hybrid media technology which enabled in-premises event, as well as virtual participation of several customers and members of the public through the Bank’s virtual network and social media handles.

The “Save N Win” promo has excited numerous customers of Polaris Bank across Nigeria, offering them a unique opportunity to save money and win cash prizes. This initiative not only promotes a culture of saving but also provides customers with a chance to achieve their financial goals while enjoying the thrill of winning.

The 50 lucky individuals account with Polaris Bank automatically get credited in five (5) working days with their winning cash prizes.

Speaking at the draw, Polaris Bank’s Chief Digital Officer (CDO), Dele Adeyinka, expressed the Bank’s gratitude to its customers for their unwavering trust and support. He emphasized the Bank’s commitment to improving the financial well-being of its current customers and prospects. He thanked them for choosing Polaris Bank as their preferred banking partner.

Polaris Bank remains dedicated to providing innovative financial solutions and rewarding its customers for their loyalty. With the ongoing “Save N Win” promo, Polaris Bank continues to demonstrate its commitment to empowering individuals and communities through financial inclusion and responsible banking.

Below are four (4) ways to participate in the ongoing Polaris Save & Win promo:

1. Download VULTe on iOS and the App store to open a Polaris Savings Account or dial USSD *833*0# on your phone or log into Polaris Bank savings portal.

2. Grow your account by N10,000 or more and maintain for 30 days or by N10,000 for 3 consecutive months to qualify for monthly & quarterly draws respectively.

3. If your account is dormant, you can reactivate your account without visiting the Bank by simply dialing *833*30#.

4. Follow the Bank’s handles @polarisbankltd across all social media platforms or visit the website to stay updated.

Polaris Bank, adjudged Digital Bank of the Year 2021 and 2022, is a future-determining Bank committed to delivering industry-defining products for individuals and businesses.