The Borno State Commissioner of Police Abdu Umar, has disclosed that 389 police officers have died, while 450 others were injured in the fight against Boko Haram from 2011 to date.

Umar said over 24 police barracks and 30 stations were razed or destroyed, while several pieces of equipment were carted away or destroyed by the terrorists.

The commissioner reeled out the figures on Saturday during the inauguration of the newly constructed police station and barracks at Beneshiek, the headquarters of Kaga LGA of the state.

“It will be recalled that at the height of the insurgency, precisely between 2011 and today, over 30 police stations/formations and 24 police barracks burnt or destroyed by the insurgents,” he said.

“The losses suffered by the police command in the state attracted numerous interventions amongst which we are witnessing one of such interventions today.”

The commissioner commended Usman Baba-Alkali, the inspector-general of police (IGP), for his intervention towards providing a conducive working environment, adding that the command would ensure proper utilisation of the facilities for maximum results.

He also lauded the state government for rebuilding some of the vandalised police stations across the state.

The commissioner also thanked donor and development organisations for their contributions towards rebuilding destroyed police facilities.

He listed the organisations to include the Presidential Committee on North-East Initiative, Victim Support Fund (VSF), Nigeria Police Trust Fund, North-East Development Commission (NEDC), North-East Regional Initiative (NERI), United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).