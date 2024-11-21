2027: No vacancy for no indigenes, Lagos youths tell Seyi Tinubu

A coalition of Lagos indigenous youth groups has advised Seyi Tinubu, son of President Bola Tinubu, to consider going to Osun State to realise his governorship ambition as there’s no vacancy for non indigenous Lagosian in 2027.

The group vowed to move against non-indigenes from contesting the 2027 governorship election in Lagos State.

The youth group, in a statement by its president, Abdul Kareem Whyte, said it won’t allow those it described as “faceless individuals to deny indigenes of Lagos State right to govern themselves in 2027.”

Reacting to a group known as the Coalition of Nigerian Youth Leaders, CONYL, who endorsed Seyi Tinubu for governor of Lagos State in 2027 at its Owerri meeting, Abdul Kareem said there is ‘no vacancy for non-indigenes as Governor 2027’.

“Our attention has been drawn to the recent endorsement of Seyi Tinubu for Lagos governor by a group known as Coalition of Nigerian Youth Leaders (CONYL) and the group is described as the the umbrella body of all the youth groups drawn across the six geopolitical zones in Nigeria,” he said.

“The said Coalition sat in Owerri, Imo State and publicly issued the statement on endorsement. While we know Mr Seyi Tinubu has his democratic rights as a Nigerian, we condemn the ill-fated endorsement and describe it as anti-democracy and a deliberate move by some faceless individuals to deny indigenes of Lagos State right to govern themselves in 2027.

“It is no longer news that since 1999 no true blood indigenes of Lagos State have taken over the mantle of leadership in the state (except one), the marginalization which underscores the essence of democracy and an outright denial of indigenes of Lagos State the right to govern themselves.

“We know as a fact that there will soon be vacancy in Osun State where Mr Seyi Tinubu can best exercise his democratic rights unhindered. And if the people of Owerri in Imo are also interested in benefiting from the experience Mr Seyi Tinubu has acquired in recent times, they can push him to succeed Governor Uzodinma.

“As for us there is no vacancy for non indigenes in Lagos State in 2027. The marginalization is too much and the marginalization has led to the underdevelopment in the state.

“It’s unbelievable that since 1999, our hinterlands are not developed, no good roads, Lagos State is in debts and our traditional system distorted by successive governments.

“We are also aware of the moves by some non-indigenes to penetrate our traditional rulers in getting endorsements and ratifications from them.

“Recently, one of the aspirants suddenly traced his ancestry to Ojo Local Government after spending more than a decade in power without identifying with the Awori people of Ojo in Lagos State.

“We are hereby calling on the Oba of Lagos to beware of persons who will soon seek indigenship of Lagos State because of 2027.

“We will fight dirty if the Oba of Lagos allows such anti Lagos Indigenes move.

“We advise the leadership of CONYL to channel their energies towards advocating for good governance and policies that will benefit the youth constituency rather than instigating political crises in Lagos State.”