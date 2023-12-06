Femi Gbajabiamila, chief of staff to President Bola Tinubu is to get a total allocation of N21 billion in the 2024 budget estimates presented to the National Assembly by the President last month.

Tinubu presented a budget of N27.50 trillion for 2024 to both chambers of the National Assembly.

A deeper look at the proposed figure shows that Gbajabiamila proposed N104 million for the purchase of computers and printers for ‘local travel and transport for international training,’ the CoS office plans to spend N579 million, while ‘miscellaneous’ is expected to gulp N103 million.

A further breakdown of the proposed budgetary allocations shows that the reconstruction and repair of the CoS’s official residence is to get N10 billion.

Computer software purchase is expected to gulp about N10.1 billion and N290 million is the allocation for purchase of vehicles.

The budget had been approved by both the Senate and the House of Representatives, with minor changes to some sectoral allocations.

The budget presentation, made in a live session of the House chamber, requested budgetary approval of a total spending plan that included 1.78 million barrels per day of crude oil, a borrowing plan of N7.8 trillion, and an exchange rate of N700 to the US dollar.