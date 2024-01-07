2024 annual convention Apostolic Christian Church Mission remains suspended - Abia govt

The Abia State Government says its attention has been drawn to “a false publication on a Facebook page of the Apostolic Christian Church Mission (ACCM) purporting that the Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex C. Otti, OFR, has recognised a General Overseer for the Church and that the annual convention has been approved.”

The government in a statement by Apostle K. C. Wiper, Special Assistant on Religious Matters to the Abia State Governor, informed the general public that His Excellency, Dr. Alex Otti, has neither approved the lifting of ban earlier placed on the 2024 annual convention nor endorsed anyone as General Overseer.

“It is important to state categorically that the Governor has no role in selecting leadership for the Church, or any church for that matter,” the statement added.

“Government wishes to state that its interest in the ACCM matter is only to ensure against the breakdown of law and order, sequel to the unhealthy leadership tussle going on in the church.

“Further announcements will be made in due course.”