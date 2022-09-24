The All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council has slammed Pa Ayo Adebanjo, Afenifere leader for declaring support for Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party.

The council accused Adebanjo of attempting to turn the pan-Yoruba sociocultural association into his personal estate and using same to canvass support for Obi.

Bayo Onanuga, Director, Media and Publicity of the council, in a statement on Saturday titled “Our Reaction to Baba Ayo Adebanjo and his new Ohanifere Venture”, said “Papa Adebanjo does not speak for Afenifere”.

According to the council, Pa Adebanjo is free as an individual to support anyone he likes, in furtherance of his democratic rights.

“We know for a fact that Baba has turned Afenifere into his personal estate as Acting Leader. We are also certain that there was nowhere Afenifere, as we know it, met and took a decision to adopt Mr. Peter Obi as a candidate for 2023 presidential election.

“We respect the age of Baba Adebanjo but he can not turn Afenifere into his personal franchise for any political alliance.

“We are very much aware that Baba Reuben Fasoranti, the real leader of Afenifere had stated clearly that Pa Adebanjo has always been speaking for himself on many national issues using the name of the group.

“It is our well considered position that Pa Adebanjo cannot appropriate Afenifere. Baba is just an individual who is free to support any politician of his choice. As an individual, he cannot equate himself with the socio-cultural and socio-political organization”, the council stated.