2023: Peter Obi fighting for oppressed Nigerian - Adebanjo

Afenifere leader and elder statesman, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, has said that Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), is fighting for the oppressed people of Nigeria, and therefore shares the same cause as him.

Adebanjo who had endorsed the former Anambra State governor, hosted him alongside the leadership of the Southern and Middle Belt Forum (SMBLF) on Tuesday.

Speaking on the meeting in an interview with Channels Television on Wednesday, Adebanjo said Obi believes in restructuring and is fighting for oppressed Nigerians.

“He came to meet Southern and Middlebelt leaders in my house. It was an exchange of views; we believe in the same cause,” he said.

According to Adebanjo, they won’t back any candidate that does not support restructuring.

“We are all partners in progress. The fight he is fighting is a fight for the oppressed.

“Restructuring was at the front burner; we should have a country first before we have any development plan. That is the pillar on which the Southern and Middlebelt leaders stand.

“Constitutional review, community policing, devolution of power and others are all embedded in restructuring. Where we have a constitution where everybody is dissatisfied, you won’t have peace and without peace, there will be no stability. These are fundamental.

“There is nothing new about restructuring; we are only saying let us go back to where we started before the military came. Where did we start? The constitution was made in 1964, endorsed by Awolowo, Azikwe and Sardauna, and was what we had until the military came in 1966 and imposed this constitution.

“This constitution is a fraudulent one and the government has never refuted it. They set aside the constitution before 1966, imposed this one and included all the things that were excluded that are causing confusion till today. We must go back to that constitution.”