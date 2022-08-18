Olusegun Obasanjo, Nigeria’s former president has insisted that it is the turn of southern Nigeria to produce the country’s president in 2023.

Speaking in Abeokuta on Wednesday when he received Bola Tinubu, presidential candidate of the APC, Obasanjo criticised the PDP for choosing Atiku Abubakar, former vice president as its presidential candidate.

According to the former president, the PDP’s decision is not politically correct and is against the spirit of the understanding between Northern and Southern Nigeria.

“I am very much aware that it’s the turn of the South to produce the next President of Nigeria. I was part of the meeting when the agreement was made between Northern and Southern leaders,” Obasanjo was quoted as saying.

“I am even surprised PDP gave her ticket to another Northern candidate.

“It will be an injustice to the South if the North retains power after eight years of rule. We will do the right thing when the time comes.”