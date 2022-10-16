People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has argued that northerners need a president from the region who also understands other religions.

The former vice president spoke on Saturday at the interactive session of the Arewa townhall policy dialogue in Kaduna.

Atiku told his audience which included a significant percentage of persons of Hausa and Fulani extraction, that they don’t need an Igbo or Yoruba as president but “someone from the north”.

The PDP candidate who is from Adamawa in the Northeast said he has cross-crossed Nigeria’s 36 states and understands their peculiarities and diversities.

Atiku said the northerners should trust him with their votes, adding that he’s the most qualified to be president.

“I have traversed the whole of this country,” he said.

“I know the whole of this country. I have built bridges across this country. I think what the average northerner needs is somebody who is from the north, and who also understands the other parts of Nigeria and who has been able to build bridges across the rest of the country.

“This is what the northerner needs. He (northerner) doesn’t need a Yoruba candidate, or an Igbo candidate. This is what the northerner needs.

“I stand before you as a pan-Nigerian of northern origin.”