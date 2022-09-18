Cultural Credibility Development Initiative (CCDI), a civil society organisation, has demanded proper investigation into an alleged manipulation of the Independent National Electoral Committee (INEC)’s voters’ register with a view to rig the 2023 general election in some states.

Recall that the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUUP), through its spokesman, Ikenga Ugochinyere, had last week, alleged that some individuals have begun adulterating the voters register of the INEC.

The coalition also alleged that a court case has been initiated secretly to compel INEC to stop the use of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS).

It claimed INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, is under pressure to drop the commission’s hard stance on compulsory use of the BVAS or get sacked.

Reacting to the development in a press statement on Thursday, by its President, Chief Goddy Uwazurike, and Secretary, Steve Nwabuko, the CCDI stated that ‘part of the plan is the secretive and esoteric court case seeking many hideous reliefs’, voters register where ‘genders are no longer clearly reflected’, among others.

The statement reads: “We, the members of Credibility Group, have noted with alarm the revelations that have been appearing in the past 24 hours concerning the 2023 Elections.

“The respected CUPP, a political association of parties have exposed a humongous plan afoot to manipulate the 2023 elections in the country. Part of the plan is the secretive and esoteric court case seeking many hideous reliefs.

“While we are still distilling the INEC voters register where men and women genders are no longer properly reflected, the legal mumbojumbo filed by Abazie Esq, the same Abazie Esq has stated, without equivocation, that he did not file any such suit. The errant lawyer was even named as Blessing.

CCDI has therefore called on the National Judicial Council (NJC), an executive body established by the Federal Government of Nigeria to protect the Judiciary from the whims and caprices of the Executive, to investigate the relevant groups, associations and security operatives involved in the alleged plot to rig the elections, adding ‘to restore our confidence in the judiciary, the NJC must not wait for a petition to find its way to its office before any action can be taken.’

“The situation has become very curious as to who knew what and who is innocent.”

“Credibility formally seeks an open investigation involving the NUJ, Nigeria Bar Association, the DSS, the Police and the NGOs!!!

“This evil facing us must not be swept under the carpet. The fear is that the rigging of the 2023 election has been set in motion.

“We want to know:

“Who is responsible for the voters register just published?

“Who is financing this suit?

“Who is financing the derailing of 2023 elections?”