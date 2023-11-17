20-year-old man kills father for trying to harm him as a bird in his dream

David Felix, a 20-year-old man, has allegedly killed his biological father in their residence in Madakiya village, Zangon Kataf Local Council of Kaduna State.

According to reports, the culprit alleged that he decided to kill his father’s life, because he consistently appeared in his dreams as a bird with a human face, attempting to harm him.

Spokesperson for Kaduna State Police Command, Mansur Hassan, who confirmed the development on Thursday, lamented the rising cases of crime among youths in the state.

He expressed shock over the incident of the boy who killed his father in Zangon Kataf on account of seeing him in a dream as a bird.

According to him, the incident occurred on September 30, but the boy was arrested on Wednesday.

Hassan said: “This is a strange development. When the boy was arrested, he told us that he had to take the life of his father because he always appears to him in a dream as a bird, and trying to attack him”.

“During interrogation at the State Police Command Headquarters in Kaduna, the suspect admitted to the crime, while expressing regret for his actions.

“Felix claimed that he took ‘this extreme step’ after waking up from sleep, using a pestle to assault his father while the father was asleep.”