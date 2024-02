17 Babcock University graduates make First Class in Bar exams

Babcock University produced 17 First Class graduates in the November 2023 Nigerian Law School Bar Final Examinations.

The results of the examinations have just been released by the Council of Legal Education.

This figure is the highest that Babcock University has so far produced at the law school, according to a statement from Joshua Suleiman, PhD, Director Communication and Marketing at the university.

In 2021, Babcock University produced 10 first-class graduates at the Nigerian Law School.

That year, Babcock University law graduate, Mayowa Abiru emerged overall best student in the Bar Examinations.

Also, one of Babcock University students, Emmanuella Ekwale, has been awarded the 2023 Body of Senior Advocates of Nigeria (BOSAN) Scholar for her outstanding performance in the examinations conducted by the body.

Since 2019 till date, except in 2020, at least one Babcock University graduate has won the BOSAN Scholar award.

An elated President/Vice Chancellor, Professor Ademola Tayo, has sent his congratulatory messages to the students for their incredible feats.

He noted that the achievements of the students underscored the significance of the teaching and learning approach at Babcock University and the commitment to shaping the human mind and society through impactful quality education and faculty.

Prof Tayo equally congratulated the lecturers for their devotion to the training of the students at the University ‘s school of law and security studies.

