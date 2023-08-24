100mH: Tobi Amusan finishes 6th at World Athletics championship

Nigerian sprint sensation, Tobi Amusan, on Thursday, came up short, finishing 6th in the final of the 100 meters hurdles at the ongoing World Athletics Championship in Budapest.

Danielle Williams from Jamaica won the title in a season-best of 12.43s, while Olympic champion, Puerto Rico’s Jasmine Camacho-Quinn came second in 12.44s and USA Kendra Harrison came third in 12.46s .

World champion, Amusan came 6th in 12.62s in her third consecutive final.

At the 2022 World Championship in Eugene, USA, Amusan came first with a 12.40 before setting a new world record of 12.12 to smash the 12.20 world record set by Kendra Harrison in 2016.

The world hurdles record holder missed out on the chance of becoming the fourth woman after USA’s duo of Gail Devers and Michelle Perry, and Australian Sally Pearson, to claim at least two gold medals in the women’s 100m Hurdles at the World Championships.

It was a third consecutive final for the Nigerian athlete who competed against Olympic champion, Puerto Rico’s Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, Switzerland’s Ditaji Kambundji, Bahamas’ Devynne Charlton, the duo of Kendra Harrison and Nia Ali from the United States of America, and the Jamaican duo of Ackera Nugent and Danielle Williams at the National Athletics Centre in Budapest, Hungary.

Amusan, who despite the loss retains her world record, qualified for the final on Wednesday by clocking 12.56s to finish ahead of Jamaican Achkara Nugent’s 12.60s after she started her title defence by clocking12.48s (0.4) to win the fifth heat of the women’s 100mH on Tuesday.

Recall that Amusan was cleared last week by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) after fears had emerged that the sprint champion would not be cleared in time to defend her title at the championship in Budapest.

However, a disciplinary panel cleared Amusan of any wrongdoing two days before the commencement of the championship.