As the prize presentation exercise in Globacom’s ongoing Joy Unlimited Extravaganza promo moves to week 5, national telecommunication company, Globacom, has assured its subscribers that 10 more cars will be won in the promo before the end of this year.

“The cars will be given out at prize-presentation events in Lagos, Ibadan, Benin, Abuja, Jos, Kaduna, Warri, Onitsha and Uyo. Hundreds of Glo subscribers are also billed to receive television sets, refrigerators and generators at the events”, said Globacom in a press statement in Lagos.

It said that hundreds of prizes and a car had already been given out in the last four presentation events held in the Lagos, Enugu, Ibadan and Port Harcourt.

Globacom added that “With the 10 brand new cars we will be rolling out over the next two weeks, we are again changing the paradigm by offering more value to our esteemed customers and ensuring unlimited joy in many more homes during and beyond the yuletide season.”

Customers can participate in the promo by dialing *611# on the Glo network and all that is needed to qualify for these juicy prizes is to recharge a total of N500 in a week (that is Monday to Sunday). A total recharge of N2,000 in a calendar month qualifies a subscriber for the monthly draws to win any of the Car prizes.

“There are also over 5,000 freebies being won on a daily basis. All recharge amounts; physical, electronic, special 4x, 5x, etc are applicable. The more the recharges made, the more entries a subscriber gets, and consequently the greater the chance to win these amazing prizes”, Globacom concluded