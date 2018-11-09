Zenith Bank, FBNH, 17 others aid equity market recovery, gains 0.37%

Zenith Bank, FBNH and 17 other stocks spurred the Nigerian equity market to reverse the previous day’s loss as it gained 0.37 per cent on Thursday.

The All Share Index (ASI) was up by 120.20 absolute points, representing 0.37 per cent rise, closing at 32,228.50 points, while the Market Capitalization increased by N43.88 billion, representing a growth of 0.37 per cent to closed at N11.77 trillion.

Unity Bank gained 9.23 per cent to close at N0.71 to lead other 18 gainers, while CCNN shed 9.88 per cent, closing at N18.25 to top the 15 stocks losers’ chart.

Gains recorded by medium and large capitalized stocks such as Dangote Flour (+3.33 per cent), Fidelity Bank (+3.09 per cent), FBNH (+2.03 per cent), Nestle (+1.40 per cent), Zenith Bank (+1.25 per cent), etc., were instrumental to the upturn in the bourse on Thursday.

While Access Bank was the most active equity in terms of volume, having traded 81,256,864 shares worth N649.92 million, Nestle emerged most active stock in terms of value with 857,450 of its shares worth N1.24 billion exchanging hands.

