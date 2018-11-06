Writer, activist, Nwokolo to headline November edition of #FocusNationAfrica Summit

Writer and advocate, Chuma Nwokolo is billed to headline this month’s edition of #FocusNationAfrica Summit billed for November 8, a statement by Tony Opara, Executive Director of pan-African news and information medium, The Difference Newspapers, organisers of the event has disclosed.

Nwokolo, who is the author of several top-chart books, including ‘One More Tale for the Road,’ ‘The Ghost of Sani Abacha’ and ‘The Extinction of Menai,’ is a vastly travelled bibliophile who regularly participates in events from Ghana to Somalia, Kenya to Zimbabwe, Benin Republic to South Africa.

He is also the founder and principal proponent of the #BribeCode initiative, an ingenious platform aimed at resolving Africa’s leadership and corruption problems by penalising corporate businesses that are involved in shady practices.

With a focus on the Southern African nation of Angola, the November 8 event, which commences at 11.00am would hold at the Conference Hall of Ignite Africa Leadership Foundation, Zaeed Mall, Kudirat Abiola Way, Oregun, Ikeja, Lagos. The theme of the day is ‘Boosting Intra-African Travel: Experiences, Lessons and Proposals.’

The September edition of the summit series took place on Thursday, September 27 at the CRIMMD Free Public Library, Idimu, Lagos, with a focus on another Southern African nation, Botswana.

The December episode which is already scheduled to hold on Wednesday, December 12 has the East African nation of Kenya as Focus Nation while the March 2019 activity would focus on Nigeria’s Anglophone West African neighbours, Ghana.

The monthly #FocusNationAfrica series is convened by The Difference Newspaper and partners to boost intra-continental awareness, cooperation and Integration. It is also held to coincide with, and celebrate the national days of focus nations.

The Difference hosts its flagship public activity, the Africa Day Colloquium in the month of May, every year.

