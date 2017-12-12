World Cup: FIFA deducts points from Nigeria, fine NFF for fielding ineligible player in qualifier

480 POST SHARES --- Facebook Twitter

By Obinna Ezugwu

Nigeria has come under a heavy hammer by the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) disciplinary committee for fielding an ineligible player, Shehu Abdullahi for the World Cup qualifier against Algeria on November 10, 2017, a statement by the committee said on Tuesday.

The world football’s governing body fined Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) N2 million (6,000 Swiss Francs) for fielding Shehu who was ineligible for the match having received two yellow cards in the two proceeding matches. In addition, the body deducted three points from Nigeria and awarded same to Algeria.

“The sanction relates to the player Abdullahi Shehu failing to serve the automatic one-match suspension imposed on him as a result of receiving a caution in two separate matches of the same competition,” the statement read.

“This sanction bears no impact on the final result of the preliminary competition for the FIFA World Cup since Nigeria had already qualified (and Algeria eliminated) before the match took place.”

Due to the sanction, Nigeria’s points in the group stage dropped from 14 to 11, while Algeria gets five points.