Why there is insecurity in Nigeria – Wike

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike says the nation’s security degenerated dangerously because the Federal Government chose to play politics with the security challenge in Rivers State.

The governor said this at the Government House in Port Harcourt on Tuesday when the Governing Council of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) paid him a courtesy visit.

According to the governor, when the state was battling with issues such as kidnappings, the All Progressives Congress-controlled Federal Government plotted to declare a state of emergency in the state instead of addressing the security challenges.

“The Federal Government politicised the issue of security in Rivers State at a time when her intervention was required. That is why the whole country has been engulfed by insecurity,” he said.

“Every day you hear (about) people being killed like chickens. In Taraba, Plateau, Kogi, Benue, Zamfara, Kwara, Nasarawa, Kaduna, Yobe and Borno States.”

Governor Wike decried the deadly robbery in Offa, Kwara State were up to 30 persons were reported killed and accused security agencies of failing to stop the incident.

He said, “After 50 persons were murdered in cold blood, the very next day, the authorities claimed that 7 persons have been arrested. If the security agencies have the capacity to arrest almost immediately, why not stop the killings?”

Although Nigeria is referred to as the giant of Africa or Big Brother Africa, the governor said the country has failed to uphold the rule of law, conduct credible elections and institute good governance.

To help reverse the trend, he called on professionals to show interest in political developments in the country, to ensure that the APC-led Federal Government returns to the right track.

He said every profession had a role to play in the development of the country, especially speaking out against the destruction of the tenets of the rule of law.

“If there is no rule of law, it negatively affects the professions. Professionals can no longer stand aloof while the country degenerates,” Governor Wike said.

Earlier, the President of ICAN, Alhaji Muhammadu Zakari, commended the governor for executing projects that have stimulated the economy of the state.

According to Zakari, ICAN is keen to partner with the Rivers State Government on issues that concern the organisation.

He urged the Rivers State Governor to promote ICAN’s Accountability Index amongst political leaders in the country.