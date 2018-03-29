Why Lekki Deep Seaport is important to Nigeria’s economy – Amaechi

353 POST SHARES --- Facebook Twitter

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has explained the importance of the Lekki Deep Seaport to Nigeria’s economy.

The Minister said that the Deep Seaport will improve and upgrade the capacity of the Nigerian ports which are already existing in the country.

” Every country that desires a market share in the global maritime space must consider the importance of having a Deep Seaport because they convey enormous benefit to such countries”.

These are the words of Rotimi Amaechi, on Thursday at the Commissioning of Lekki Deep Seaport in Lagos, Nigeria.

According to the Minister, Nigeria is about to get its first Deep Seaport which he believes will not only improve the capacity of the Nigerian Ports but will enable the transfer of skills and technology.

“What the country has had so far are river ports such as Tincan, Apapa, Port Harcourt amongst others, but this will be Nigeria’s first Deep Seaport” he added.

The Lekki Deep Seaport he said will allow Nigeria to receive and accommodate large crude carriers, ultra-large crude carriers and other categories of large vessels.

Shipping companies across the world now embrace the use of large vessels and Nigeria’s ability to accommodate these vessels will almost guarantee the country’s hub status by the share volume of Nigeria’s inward and outward cargos.

“With the development of modern equipment, the Deep Seaport is projected to improve the capacity of our ports for space utilisation, modern cargo handling methods and new operating procedures.

“The project will also enable the transfer of skills and technology which will be executed by a special purpose vehicle called Lekki Port Free Trade Zone Enterprises Limited,” he said.

The Minister also expressed concern over the nation’s inability to generate outward cargos and hoped that with the deep Seaport things will get better.

The Deep Seaport is situated at the heart of the Lagos Trade Free Zone and is expected to be completed by 2020.