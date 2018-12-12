Why environment minister resigned from President Buhari’s govt

The Minister of State for Environment, Ibrahim Jubril, has just resigned his appointment.

Jubril is now the new Emir of Nasarawa, following his selection by the Nasarawa Emirate Council.

Governor Tanko Almakura of Nassarawa State had also approved the minister’s selection.

On Wednesday, the Federal Executive Council held a valedictory session in his honour.

The FEC was presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.

