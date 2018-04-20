Wenger was sacked by Arsenal – report

-
Oil boom for Nigeria as prices hit $73.79 a barrel
An improvement in Nigeria’s oil earnings is on course as prices held firm on Friday near three-year highs reached earlier this week as ongoing OPEC-led supply cuts, as well as strong demand, gradually draw down excess supplies. Brent crude oil futures were up at 73.79 dollars per barrel at 0440 GMT.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) […]
Strike: Patients hold mgt `hostage’ at National Orthopaedic Hospital, Enugu
Drama ensued at the National Orthopaedic Hospital, Enugu as patients held doctors and some management staff hostage for refusing them access to medical treatment following ongoing strike by health workers. News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent who visited the hospital in Enugu on Friday reports that the patients and their relatives blocked the main entrance […]
China’s ZTE groans under US ban
China’s ZTE Corp said on Friday that a U.S. ban on the sale of parts and software to the company was unfair and threatens its survival. However, the company vowed to safeguard its interests through all legal means. The United States this week imposed a ban on sales by American companies to ZTE for seven […]
Pacquiao turns to cryptocurrency
Philippine boxing icon Manny Pacquiao said he would launch a cryptocurrency to connect with fans, but also backed the regulation of virtual currencies. Pacquiao, one of the world’s most successful boxers, is the latest athlete to launch a virtual currency, following Floyd Mayweather and former England striker Michael Owen. The Singapore-based Global Crypto Offering Exchange […]
Soyinka: If killings don’t end in months, ‘we’ve no government’
Nobel Laureate Professor Wole Soyinka has once again called for an end to killings by suspected herdsmen in parts of the country. The Nobel laureate said he would conclude that there is no government in the country if President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration does not end the killing of farmers and other persons and reclaim farmland […]
OAU unveils Monica Osagie as student in sex-for-marks scandal
The authorities of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife today said Monica Osagie was the student involved in a sex-for-marks scandal, that has sorely questioned the morality of university dons, in the training of young Nigerians. Prof. Eyitope Ogunbodede, the Vice Chancellor of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), said Monica Osetobe Osagie was studying for a Masters in […]
NNPC retail set new measures to check marketers
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) says its downstream subsidiary, NNPC Retail Limited, has introduced stricter measures to scrutinise and supervise the operations of its mega and affiliate retail outlets across the country. The Corporation disclosed this in statement signed by its spokesman, Mr Ndu Ughamadu, on Thursday in Abuja. It disclosed that the new […]
OAU professor in sex-for-marks scandal suspended
Prof. Richard Akindele, the Obafemi Awolowo University of Ile-Ife don enmeshed in a sex-for-marks scandal has been suspended by authorities of the university. The Vice Chancellor of OAU, Prof. Eyitope Ogunbodede, confirmed the suspension in a statement on Thursday. He said he had received and considered the interim report of the committee set up to […]
35 ships with petrol, others expected -NPA
Thirty-five ships carrying petroleum products, food items and other goods are expected to arrive at the Apapa and Tin Can Island ports in Lagos from Thursday to May 6. The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) stated this in its publication, `Shipping Position,’ a copy of which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) […]
1 Nigerian dies of stroke every 2 minutes–Neurologist
Prof. Njideka Okubadejo, Nigeria’s first female neurologist, says one person dies every two minutes from stroke in the Nigeria. Okubadejo, of the University of Lagos, disclosed this at her Inaugural Lecture at the University in Lagos. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the lecture was titled “Strokes of Movement and Trips: Strategic Opportunism […]
NSE Employees Donate to SOS Children’s Village
As part of its Employee Give-Back Drive, during the last Easter celebrations, employees of The Nigerian Stock Exchange (“NSE” or “Exchange”) came together to donate money to fund medical bills for 10 children in SOS Children’s Village, Lagos, an initiative which aligns with the Exchange’s Corporate Social Responsibility strategy. The SOS Children’s Village was established in […]
Police return stolen Senate mace
The Nigeria police has returned the Mace which was stolen from the Senate by some hoodlums on Wednesday. The Mace was recovered by the police on Wednesday after it was abandoned at the Abuja City gate by the hoodlums. The DIG operations, Joshak Habila, handed the recovered Mace over to the chief security officer of […]
Breaking: Appeal court freezes Fayose’s account
In a lead judgment, the Court of Appeal sitting in Ado Ekiti on Thursday, directed the freezing of the account of the Ekiti state governor, Mr. Ayodele Fayose. The court allowed the appeal filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission against the judgment of Justice Taiwo. O Taiwo of Federal High Court, Ado Ekiti […]
Shares plunge in Chinese auto firms
Shares in top Chinese manufacturing companies plunged on Wednesday after Beijing announced plans to phase out ownership limits for foreign automakers, shipbuilders and aircraft firms. The country will this year end shareholding limits for new energy vehicle firms such as those that produce electric cars, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said Tuesday. The […]
Consumer protection battle: Court clears VIP Express
An Abuja Federal High Court has absolved VIP Express Tourism Ltd of wrongdoing after a protracted battle with the Consumer Protection Council, (CPC) over alleged misconduct and wrongful dealings by the company. Delivering its Judgement in suit no: FHC/ABJ/CS/55/2017, VIP Express Tourism Limited v. Consumer Protection Council & Anor, the court held that the tourism […]
Work towards reducing your debt servicing ratio, IMF cautions Nigeria
From OKEY ONYENWEAKU, Washington D.C, USA The IMF yesterday advised Nigeria to enthrone higher fiscal discipline to enable her control her rising debt. The Bretton woods which discussed issues around Fiscal Monitor cautioned low imcome countries that are grappling with rising debt, especially the emerging markets which borrowings appear to rising higher by the day […]