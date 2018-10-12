Wema Bank expands branch networks in Lagos, Ogun, Ekiti

Wema Bank has announced the opening of three new branches located in Lagos, Town Planning way ilupeju, Lafenwa in Ogun State and ABUAD, Ado Ekiti with a grand opening celebration and ribbon cutting held at the Ilupeju branch, 48a, Town Planning Way Ilupeju.

Present at the opening ceremony, the new Managing Director of Wema Bank, Ademola Adebise stated, “the opening of the new branches will help strengthen Wema Bank’s presence competitively at the various location to easily provide our products and services to the residents and business owners of these vibrant areas.”

The new Lafenwa branch now located beside Oando Filling Station, Bridge Street was relocated from 1, Lagos/Abeokuta road while the ABUAD branch Opposite Afe Babalola Teaching Hospital, Ado Ekiti was relocated from the Talent Recovery Centre, Afe Babalola University Ado Ekiti.

The bank assures that the managers and their teams are available Monday through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m to assist existing customers as well as those who would like to learn more about Wema Bank products and services. All branches are also fitted with ATM galleries that are accessible 24/7.

