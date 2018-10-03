Wema Bank appoints new company secretary

Wema Bank Plc has announced the appointment of Johnson Lebile as its new Company Secretary/legal Adviser, following the redeployment of his predecessor, Oluwole Ajimisinmi, to head the Lagos Business Group after 9 years in charge, the bank said in a release sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

Lebile who assumed the new role on October 2, 2018, was prior to this appointment, Johnson was the Head, Legal Services Department of Wema Bank Plc, a role he held since 2009.

Johnson is a thoroughbred professional with over eighteen (18) years’ experience in legal practice spanning various sectors, banking and financial services being the most prominent. He was called to the Nigerian Bar in September 1999 and has a Master’s degree in Law, from the University of Lagos, Akoka Lagos.

In his years of practicing as a Lawyer, Johnson has garnered exposures both locally and internationally from attending several trainings and workshops, including the recently concluded Company Secretary Master Class at the Kenya School of Monetary Studies in Nairobi, Kenya. He belongs to several professional associations including the Nigerian Bar Association.

