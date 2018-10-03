-
Wema Bank appoints new company secretary
Wema Bank Plc has announced the appointment of Johnson Lebile as its new Company Secretary/legal Adviser, following the redeployment of his predecessor, Oluwole Ajimisinmi, to head the Lagos Business Group after 9 years in charge, the bank said in a release sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange on Tuesday. Lebile who assumed the new role […]
FBNQuest PMI eases to 53.7 index points in Sept.
FBNQuest’s manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) slowed to 53.7 in September from 54.8. According to the investment bank, two sub-indices improved, and all sub-indices ended in positive territory. It noted that the proportion of unchanged responses increased for all five sub-indices. Meanwhile, the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) Manufacturing PMI in the month of September […]
Equity market plunges after Independence holiday, posts 0.17% loss
FELIX OLOYEDE Renewed profit-taking caused the Nigerian equity market to drop on Tuesday after the Independence Day holiday. The bourse shed 0.17 per cent to reverse Friday’s gain as the All Share Index (ASI) was down by 54.72 absolute points, representing a decrease of 0.17 per cent to close 32,711.65 points on Tuesday. The Market […]
Adewale retires as Union Bank CFO
After six years as an Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Union Bank of Nigeria (Union Bank), Mrs. Oyinkan Adewale has retired from the bank. Mrs. Adewale whose retirement took effect from September 25, 2018 has been succeeded by Mr. Joseph Mbulu, former Director, Transformation and Finance Business Manager, the bank stated in […]
NWC cancels Lagos APC governorship primary
The APC National Working Committee (NWC) panel on Tuesday cancelled the exercise that took place earlier in the day in the Lagos governorship primary election, saying the preparatory process for the election had just been concluded. The Chairman of the panel, Chief Clement Ebri, spoke at a news conference in Alausa, Ikeja. “The preparatory process […]
Tension in APC over 2019
…Threat to the party is real – Taofik, APC chieftain By AYOOLA OLAOLUWA The political climate in the All Progressives Congress (APC) is slowly heating up ahead of the 2019 general elections, with scheming and power play among powerful groups and individuals taking its toll on the unity of the party. Already, several foreign and […]
Interview: Bearish equity market normal, says Jubril Aku
Mr. Jibril Aku, Chairman of SunTrust Bank, and former Managing Director of Ecobank, has assured that the ongoing mass exodus of investors from the Nigeria Stock Market does not call for panic as according to him, it is a pattern that has characterised the country’s political season. Mr. Aku who stated in this interview with […]
Ecobank: Tough times and battle for survival
By TESLIM SHITTA-BEY Depressed demand and a drop in local consumer spending have combined to squash top line earnings for continental banking giant, Ecobank Trans International, for the half year ended June 2018. ETI’s results for the first six months of the year show a one per cent dip in the bank’s top line earnings, […]
Buhari under fire for ethnicity, nepotism
By OBINNA EZUGWU Recent appointment of Kano State born Mr. Yusuf Magaji Bichi as substantial Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS) by President Muhammadu Buhari to replace Bayelsa born Mathew Seiyefa who had been acting since the dismissal of Lawal Daura in August, was greeted with outrage. The Southern and Middle Belt […]
Osun 2018: Concerns mount over 2019 general elections
Osun polls has exposed government intention for 2019 – Adegboruwa By OBINNA EZUGWU Last week’s rerun governorship election in Osun State, which eventually saw the emergence of the All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate, Mr. Gboyega Oyetola defeat his People’s Democratic Party (PDP) opponent, Senator Ademola Adeleke with 482 votes – according to results announced by […]
Business Hallmark Cover for this week
Grange School Lagos Celebrates Independence Day in Grand Style
Saluting the nation and its freedom fighters on the last school day before its 58 th Independence Day, the management, staff and students of Grange School Lagos have marked the occasion with a host of activities highlighting the cultural diversity of our great country, Nigeria. The event witnessed the participation of students from various classes […]
Curation: Independence Messages from Nigerians
I congratulate all Nigerians on the occasion of this year's Independence Day anniversary and pray that our country will continue to exist in peace and unity, with continuous development across the nation. #NigeriaAt58 Read more here: https://t.co/kuDXEbR2OI pic.twitter.com/bN4EY6Q0DI — Bukola Saraki (@bukolasaraki) October 1, 2018 Happy independence day Nigeria. The labour of our heroes past […]
Buhari: No more shady oil deals, brazen theft of billions
President Muhammadu Buhari says his administration is making progress in the fight against corruption as shady oil deals and the brazen theft of billions of Naira are no more. The president stated this in his address to the nation as part of activities to mark Nigeria’s 58th Independence Anniversary in Abuja on Monday, News Agency of […]
Weekend of bloodletting: At least seven murdered in renewed Plateau violence, 8 killed in Benue
No fewer than seven persons were brutally murdered and several houses burnt in a renewed crisis which started Sunday in Tina Junction area of Jos, Plateau State, just as at least eight persons were killed in a Benue community on Saturday. The Plateau crisis was said to have begun when an Apostolic Church in […]
Polaris: Experts hail Emefiele, caution against banking sector crisis
OKEY ONYENWEAKU Experts have expressed support for the effective and professional measures taken by the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele to save Skye Bank from sinking into an unimaginable mess. There appears to be a consensus that the timely intervention of the apex bank was strategic to avert an […]