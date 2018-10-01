Published On: Mon, Oct 1st, 2018

Weekend of bloodletting: At least seven murdered in renewed Plateau violence, 8 killed in Benue

 

No fewer than seven persons were brutally murdered and several houses burnt in a renewed crisis  which started Sunday in Tina Junction area of Jos, Plateau State, just as at least eight persons were killed in a Benue community on Saturday.

The Plateau crisis was said to have begun when an Apostolic Church in the area was allegedly attacked during its Sunday service by some youths believed to have come from the Hausa community in the area.

In retaliation, the native youths mobilised to stage a reprisal leading to full scale riot which quickly spread to other parts of the city, including Rikkos, Bauchi Ring Road, Students’ Village of the University of Jos, Faringada, Katako, Dilimi and Cele Bridge near Tina Junction in Jos.

Confirming the riot across the city, the Commander of the military Special Task Force (STF), Major General Augustine Agundu, made a live broadcast, on the local Plateau Radio Television Commission (PRTV).

“Today has been one of those unfortunate moments. We have had a lot of unrests in a cross section of the town. I was with the youths in Jos North LGA yesterday, Laranto in specific, and we had heart-warming discussions and interactions,” Agundu said.

“But in a situation like this, certainly, some miscreants and some criminals might want to seize some undue advantage or opportunity to unleash mayhem to innocent citizens and this is what we are condemning since my mandate in this Plateau State is the restoration of peace, law and order and total civility within the society.

“May I appeal to every good citizen of the state living both here in the state and outside the state, to urge the youth, the misguided ones to sheathe their swords and live in peace with one another.

“I am sure that every apparatus of government is working assiduously hard to ensure that normalcy returns and every person goes about his normal duties.

“There is no need for us to lift up arms against one another. Every conflict in this world has a solution and the solution is understanding and perseverance. We should be our brother’s keepers and our sister’s keepers. There should be peaceful co-existence.”

The STF commander condemned the attacks urging the political leaders to warn their wards to eschew violence.

Similarly, the State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Undie Adie, in a statement said called on people in the affected areas to remain indoors as anyone found would be arrested.

“All the people in the affected areas are advised in their own interest to remain indoors. Persons found loitering around will be arrested and dealt with according to the law. All patrol commanders have been given instructions to this effect.”

He identified the affected areas to include Dutse Uku, Students Village, Bauchi Ring Road, Angwan Rukuba and Bauchi Road.

“Also affected are Tina Junction, TNG Junction. All persons living around these areas are advised to go back to their houses and remain indoors.”

THISDAY reports that some visitors who were in transit from a wedding ceremony in Gombe, who did not know their road, ran into the riot and three of them were killed. Also, a 200 level Law student of the University of Jos was among those attacked and killed.

Meanwhile, yet to be identified gunmen on Saturday invaded Okpoga,the headquarters of Okpokwu Local Government Area of Benue State, killing eight persons.

The gunmen, numbering about 10, invaded the area and shot sparodically at any one at sight leading to the death of no fewer than eight persons, including Mr. Okoh Simon, an emergency ambulance service provider who lived at the city centre.

THISDAY quoted a source who said the attack may have emanated from the neighboring Olô community in Edumoga district of the same local government who has been at cold war with the Okpoga people.

“We have been in this cold war with the Edumoga people for the past five years. All efforts by security agents and other government officials to settle the rift have proved otherwise. The Olò people are very stubborn and wicked. They call themselves ‘Benue’s Niger Delta region,” Mr. Ogwuche Innocent, an Okpoga resident told THISDAY.

The state police command, in a press statement signed by it’s spokesman, DSP Moses Yamu, said gunshots were heard at a beer parlour around Okpoga roundabout yesterday at about 9 p.m.

“Our men swiftly mobilised to the scene and engaged the hoodlums in a gun duel which forced them to flee but however, six persons, including a police sergeant who was on mufti were killed in the beer parlour before the police arrived the scene”.

He said preliminary investigation revealed that the yet to be identified armed men were from Olo community, and were led by one “Mathew”.

He said the state Police Commissioner, Ene Okon has ordered the Area Commander to relocate to that area, as teams of Operation Zenda, and Police Mobile Force have been drafted to the area to ensure that the culprits are identified and arrested.

© 2018, Hallmarknews. All rights reserved. Reference and link to this site is required if you wish to reuse any article.

Reactions from Facebook

comments and opinions

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Most Shared

Recent posts

  • Weekend of bloodletting: At least seven murdered in renewed Plateau violence, 8 killed in Benue

      No fewer than seven persons were brutally murdered and several houses burnt in a renewed crisis  which started Sunday in Tina Junction area of Jos, Plateau State, just as at least eight persons were killed in a Benue community on Saturday. The Plateau crisis was said to have begun when an Apostolic Church in […]

  • Polaris: Experts hail Emefiele, caution against banking sector crisis

    OKEY ONYENWEAKU Experts have expressed support for the effective and professional measures taken by the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele to save Skye Bank from sinking into an unimaginable mess. There appears to be a consensus that the timely intervention of the apex bank was strategic to avert an […]

  • Access Bank pushes for digital dominance

      By OKEY ONYENWEAKU In a move that appears to be designed to push the bank to the top of the pile of technology adopters in the financial service industry in Nigeria, Herbert Wigwe, Group Managing Director of Access Bank of Nigeria has met with Microsoft Incorporated’s Chief Executive Officer, Satya Nadella, the meeting which […]

  • Tinubu formally dumps Ambode, asks Lagos APC to reject him

    Former Lagos governor, and acclaimed national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ashiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has officially dumped the state governor, Akinwunmi Ambode and asked members of the party to reject him in 2019. Tinubu who stated this in a statement on Sunday evening, said the governor has deviated from developmental blueprint of […]

  • Breaking news: Labour calls off national strike action

    The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has suspended the strike action it embarked on Thursday over the implementation of a new minimum wage. National President of the NLC, Ayuba Wabba disclosed  this while briefing pressmen at the Labour House Abuja, saying he organised labour decided to call off the industrial strike action after getting firm commitment. […]

  • Lagos APC primary: Osinbajo forecloses Ambode’s fate, all now set for Sanwo-olu’s emergence

      By OBINNA EZUGWU Vice president, Professor Yemi Osinbajo may have effectively sealed the fate of Lagos State governor, Akinwunmi Ambode ahead of tomorrow’s (Sunday’s) All Progressives Congress, APC’s governorship primary in the state with his endorsement of Babajide Sanwo-olu, the favoured candidate of the state’s political godfather, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Saturday. The […]

  • Adebise resumes as Wema Bank MD on Oct. 1

    Ademola Adebise would take over as the new managing director of Wema Bank on October 1, 2018, following the retirement of Segun Oloketuyi in September 2018, the bank said a release sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange on Friday. He was initially appointed the Acting Managing Director in July after Oloketuyi proceeded on terminal leave […]

  • Nigerian equity market appreciates 0.7% this week

    The Nigerian Stock (NSE) posted a better performance during this week’s trading session than the previous week as the NSE All-Share Index and Market Capitalization appreciated by 0.70 per cent to close at 32,766.37 and N11.962 trillion respectively. The bourse lost -2.17 per cent to close Friday’s trading at 35446.47 points. Niger Insurance, which rose […]

  • Trust remains crucial in e-payment, says Diamond Bank CEO

    The Managing Director of Diamond Bank Plc, Mr. Uzoma Dozie, has described trust as an important factor for the acceptability of any electronic banking solution. He spoke during a panel session at the 2018 Annual National Conference of the Finance Correspondents Association of Nigeria (FICAN), with the theme: “Banks, Fintechs and Nigeria’s Financial Inclusion Journey,” […]

  • Naira suffers marginal loss at I&E forex window

    The Naira depreciated slightly by 0.05 per cent on Friday to N363.92 against the dollar from $/N363.74 the previous day at the Investors’ and Exporters’ Foreign Exchange market. At this segment of the foreign exchange market also known as the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange (NAFEX), a total of $289.73 million was traded in 349 deals, […]

  • Oil Marketers urges FG to pay over N650bn subsidy arrears

    Oil marketers on Thursday appealed to the Federal Government to hasten payment of over N650 billion subsidy arrears to save their assets from being taken over by banks. The marketers, under the aegis of Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN), which include Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN); Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers […]

  • Minimum Wage: Hold Govt responsible for prolonged nationwide strike, says organised Labour

    The Organised labour has resolved to continue the two-day warning strike should the federal government refuse to comply with them by dropping its figure for the implementation of the national minimum wage. The organised unions who spoke through the Vice president, Nigeria Labour congress, Amechi Asugwni, while addressing workers before the mop-up demonstration, said that […]

  • APC screens Communication Minister out of Oyo governorship primaries over NYSC certificate

    The All Progressives Congress (APC) has declined to clear the Minister of Communication, Adebayo Shittu, for its governorship primaries. Shittu, who is interested in becoming the party’s governorship candidate in Oyo State, was screened out of the primary for not having a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificate. The National Working Committee of the party […]

  • CBN withdraws 83 MFBs operating licenses

    The Central Bank of Nigeria has announced the revocation of licenses of 83 Microfinance Banks operating in the country. Punch online reports that the closure of the affected institutions, according to the apex bank took effect from December 20, 2013. In view of the closure, the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation has been appointed the provisional […]

  • Financial Derivative projects inflation to hit 13% year end

    Nigeria’s inflation rate would accelerate to 13 per cent at the end of 2018 due to increased money supply caused by political spending, the Financial Derivative Company has stated. The country’s inflation rose to 11.23 per cent in August from 11.14 per cent the previous month. In its analysis of the outcome of the Monetary […]

  • Core investors withdrawal scuttles Nigeria Air

    The last minute pull out of core investors forced Nigeria to suspend the establishment of a national carrier, Nigeria Air, information and culture minister Lai Mohammed has disclosed. NAN reports that he said in Lagos that the decision became necessary because the Federal Government resolved not to finance the project alone. He noted, however, that […]