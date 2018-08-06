We want to restore Abia to its deserved glory—Otti

Okey Onyenweaku

Dr. Alex Otti, a forefront contestant for the post of Governor of Abia State, yesterday Sunday August 5, 2018 said in Lagos that he was gunning for position of Governor of the State to change the story of the Igbo man in Nigeria and perhaps the world.

Otti, who met with friends at George Hotel, Ikoyi, Lagos, said that the Eastern part of Nigeria had the potential to not only develop and grow at a faster pace, but to also transform the lives of its citizens for the better.

Speaking at the event themed ‘Time Out with Alex Otti’, the APGA gubernatorial candidate told the group that Abia needed urgent rescue to save it from sinking deeper into a rot.

Otti, who was alleged to have won the gubernatorial election in Abia in 2015 said the rebuilding of Aba which is the industrial and commercial hub of Abia State must be prioritized to get most of Abia’s youths off the street.

Otti said the leadership of Abia must be taken from those ill-prepared for it.

‘’We have given leadership to people who are ill prepared for it’’, he said.

Otti had declared a few weeks ago his intention to reclaim a mandate that was allegedly stolen from him by the ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the midst of a mammoth crowd that has never been seen in Abia, said he would cause a revolution in the state and restore loses Abia and Abians have incurred at the hands of poor leadership.

‘’In 2015, it was not an easy decision, given the position I occupied as the Managing Director of one of the largest banks in Nigeria, earning a decent living. But the call to service; to liberate our people from the shackles of poor governance and the need to give our people a worthy sense of belonging made me decide to quit my job, to join the turbulence of politics in order to lead my people out of the land of captivity’’, Otti said during his declaration in Aba, Abia State.

‘’Abia is Nigeria’s number one state in alphabetical order. It is the only state that is found in the Bible, that’s why it is called “God’s Own State”. But is Abia really the number one state in Nigeria today, even in the South Eastern Part of the country? How has the state faired under the leadership of PDP in 19 years? Can Abia State be compared to Enugu State? Can Abia State be compared to Anambra State? Have you seen the road network in Anambra? Are teachers being owed in Anambra? Are civil servants being owed in Enugu State? How does Owerri compare with Umuahia? Has anybody here been to Abakaliki in recent times? Have you seen what the governor has turned Ebonyi into? Please, follow me to Abia State and let’s look at the record of the PDP governments.

Reflecting on these issues, former bank Managing Director and economist, Dr Alex Otti, has insisted that all Abia residents must be treated equally, justly and fairly, he has noted that, if elected governor of the state he would, ‘’give everyone their due, and we will not make it a government of a few people, nor a government of a cabal, nor an occultist government, but a government of the people of Abia State. We will open our doors to every Abia resident and those in the diaspora. We will abolish discrimination and open the doors of equal opportunities to everyone because that is the only route to the future.’’

The Investment expert said that he had a special message for the State’s youths,‘’who have suffered grievously as many have no dignified means of livelihood. Thousands of them have been employed into roles they call special assistants or senior special assistants to no one in particular without any specific assignment in government. It is a ruse to hide government’s inability to create jobs. It is also aimed at using them for the 2019 election after which they will be yanked off the payroll.’’ Otti has sadly observed.

© 2018, Hallmarknews. All rights reserved. Reference and link to this site is required if you wish to reuse any article.

Reactions from Facebook