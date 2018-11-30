We dare not walk ten kilometers, Borno under siege – Shehu of Borno tells Buhari.

Shehu of Borno, Abubakar Elkanemi has said the people of the state are still under Boko Haram seige, dismissing claims by the government that the terrorists group is being contained.

The monarch said this when President Muhammadu Buhari paid him a courtesy visit on Thursday at his palace in Shehuri, Maiduguri.

He lamented that nobody dares move 10 kilometres out of the state without being attacked, adding that farmers are being killed and kidnapped on a daily basis.

Although he commended Buhari for his administration’s efforts in containing the group, the monarch said there is much to be done for the people of the state to be free from the insurgents attacks.

“On behalf of the traditional institution in Borno, I want to commend your excellency for the commitment you have given towards ending the lingering crisis of Boko Haram,” he said.

“It is unfortunate that despite all efforts put in place to restore peace in our land and the north-east, we the people of Borno state are still under Boko Haram siege.

“Nobody can dare move out of Maiduguri by 10 kilometres without being confronted, attacked by Boko Haram.

“Quite a number of farmers are being killed and kidnapped on a daily basis around Molai General Area, which is just 10 kilometres away from the metropolis, along Maiduguri -Damboa -Biu road.

“Most of the surrounding villages and communities in Konduga, Damboa, Mafa and other local government areas have been razed down in the last two weeks.

“We plead that the federal government and the security agencies review the strategies in nipping this lingering crisis in the bud.”

