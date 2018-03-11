" /> //pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js
Published On: Sun, Mar 11th, 2018

Waiting for another Dapchi girls’ abduction

 

Last week’s protest at the National Assembly by parents of the kidnapped girls of Government Girls Science Technical School Dapchi, the headquarters of Bursari Local Government Area in Yobe state marked a watershed in the ugly and shameful development since February 19, 2018 incident. The sad part of this drama is that nothing practical has been done by this government to effect the release of the 104 girls. For a government that championed security as one of its cardinal policies to be so caught napping is very instructive and disheartening.

Dapchi School Girls courtesy dailytrust.com.ng

Having used the release of the Chibok girls as its promise to upstage the previous regime, it is painful and a betrayal of public trust that the government has not only failed to rescue all the Chibo girls but has remained clueless and confused since the Dapchi kidnap, thereby prompting the public protest by the parents. It would be an understatement to say that government was caught unawares by the action but its response has been quite disappointing to say the least.

Simply put, we are back to April 2014 when the Chibok girls were first kidnapped and everything seems to be replaying itself once again. After almost a month in trying to establish the cause of action with committees and panels being set up, it is unlikely, like the Chibok girls, that the girls would ever be rescued. All the directives to security agencies to relocate operational base to Yobe state are mere blowing hot air and cosmetic gestures intended to dramatise a very serious problem.

What comes out of this challenge is the obvious lack of coordination among the different security agencies involved in tackling insurgency in the country. Like what has been amply demonstrated in other aspects of this government, there seems to be a multiplicity of interests contending for supremacy and the clear absence of leadership. Hence none of the agencies charged with this mandate has accepted responsibility for this failure. Worse still is the finger pointing and trading of blames by these agencies.

READ  Okorocha's revolution in crisis: Opposition to succession swells

Noteworthy is the fact of possible sabotage and filtration of the security outfits by the insurgents, which created the confusion in the deployment and withdrawal of troops from the area prior to the attack. Furthermore, the lack response from the agencies several hours after the attack suggests a level of complicity. This was also the case with the abduction of the Chibok girls. Although government is claiming victory over the insurgency, it is becoming abundantly clear that the group may be regrouping in other forms.

It is evident that abduction has become a lucrative business for the insurgents because of its financial incentives as demonstrated by the negotiations for the release of the 87 Chibok girls, following the payment of ransoms. Having lost most its means of raising revenue with the recapture of their previously controlled territories, kidnapping seems to be the only viable option for their continued survival.

The surprise is not that this strategy has become inevitable for the group but the fact that security and intelligent agencies did not anticipate such change. Whatever anybody says about the performance of this government, the Dapchi debacle is proof of its unmitigated dereliction of duty and failure. In fact the conflicting reports by both the military and state government following the abduction further fueled speculations of complete breakdown in communications between the security agencies.

In what has become his policy President Buhari showed no sign of concern about the dastardly act except a few meaningless expression of outrage and empty directives to the security agencies to deploy to the state. And rather than show solidarity with the people, parents and government of the state with a visit, he preferred to attend a wedding party in Kano, when a hundred of our young girls were missing.

READ  Nigerians groan over high cost of living

The Dapchi tragedy is emanates from the argument by those who supported and indeed encouraged negotiation and ransom payment for the release of the Chibok girls. Although no effort should be spared to free our girls, paying ransom to terrorists for hostages is an incentive that will encourage and further promote their criminal activities. The argument that it has been used elsewhere does not validate the fact that it should be used here also.

One thing is certain and conclusive in all this: The end to the Boko Haram war is not in sight, indeed the war may be unwinnable, in spite of the chest thumping claims of government to have defeat it. Such claims are not only suspicious and spurious but politically motivated and counterproductive. This war has become an industry and may continue for a longer period of time as evident in other countries such as Somalia, Afghanistan, Yemen etc. because the war is constantly evolving and metamorphosing into new and different   phases.

The lesson is simple: We are not well equipped for this military engagement in terms of intelligence gathering, operational equipment, and command and control. The Dapchi show of shame happened especially as a result of the failure of intelligence and command and control. Government must admit its incapacity to prosecute the war and seek help, because after Dapchi, we might be waiting for another attack on a soft target as no one ever thought that after Chibok there would be Dapchi.

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Most Shared

Recent posts

  • How Access, GTB lead others in keeping low NPL

    By FELIX OLOYODE Access and GT Bank have led their rivals in keeping down non-performing loans (NPLs) as a proportion of their total loan portfolios as the industry delicately recovers from a meltdown that started in 2016. The two banks navigated around a recession (the first in 25 years) that sent manufacturers and other businesses […]

  • Corporate Nigeria sends mixed messages as companies release results

    By OKEY ONYENWEAKU Investors in corporations listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) are having a sense of being between good times and bad times both at the same time as a growing number of companies release their operating results for the year ended December 2017. The heavenly signs looked good for some (Nestle Plc) […]

  • Nigerians groan over high cost of living

    By AYOOLA OLAOLUWA His election as president on May 29, 2015 was greeted with euphoria. Many had hoped that the former general would quickly drag Nigerian out of the economic crisis he had inherited. They can hardly be blamed for having such huge hope, as the ‘Change’ machinery of the All Progressives Congress (APC) that […]

  • Lagosians reject controversial land use charge

    With the introduction of Land Use Charge Law 2018, Lagos State government may have overreached itself, and definitely sailing in troubled waters as Lagosians reject the law, and threatening to vote out anti-people’s party in government behind the edict. Adebayo Obajemu reports Since the  controversial Land Use Charge Law 2018 was signed given legal teeth […]

  • Facebook to assist Nigeria with 2019 general elections

    Facebook will be helping Nigeria with its upcoming 2019 presidential elections scheduled to take place on February 16. This comes after a team from Facebook, led by Facebook’s Public Policy Director for Africa, Ebele Okobi, visited and met with Nigeria’s Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu to explore various ways in which […]

  • Group accuse EFCC officials of unlawful harassment of businessman

      A civil right organisation, Save Lagos Group (SLG) say it has dragged some personnel of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) before its chairman,  Mr. Ibrahim Magu over their “undue” harassment of a Lagos based businessman,  Mr .Albert Abani Uduma. In a petition dated Monday 5th of February 2018, the group accused some staff […]

  • Buhari’s integrity gravely compromised by his role in Saraki’s trial – by Prof Ben Nwabueze

    BACKGROUNDS AND FACTS OF THE CASE In all the circumstances of the case, President Buhari’s role and inconsistent action in the prosecution and trial of the Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, leave much to be desired, in terms of their compromising impact on his integrity. The background to the case is a relevant circumstance to […]

  • CBN injects $355.43m into currency market

    Central Bank Nigeria (CBN) said on Friday it had injected $355.43 million into the interbank foreign exchange market, as part of its efforts to boost liquidity and alleviate dollar shortages. The bank said in the statement the money was released to “meet requests in the agricultural, airlines, petroleum products and raw materials and machinery sectors”. […]

  • How fruits, vegetables prevent tumour growth

    A Dietician, Mrs Sarah Abagai, has said that regular intake of fruits and vegetables can guard against the growth of tumour in human body. Abagai said this in interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Abuja. According to her, fruits and vegetables contain nutrients which can block the activities that encourage the […]

  • Sterling Bank empowers female entrepreneurs

    In a bid to empower women operating in the Micro, Small Medium Enterprises (MSME) sectors of the Nigerian economy, Sterling Bank Plc, your One-Customer Bank, organised a capacity building to equip them with competencies required to run a better business. The programme was powered by One-Woman, the bank’s robust and exclusive value proposition for women. […]

  • Dapchi Schoolgirls’ Abduction: Senate summons Buratai, IGP 

    The Senate has summoned the Chief of Army Staff, LT General Tukur Buratai and the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, over the abduction of 101 secondary schoolgirls in Dapchi, Yobe state.     They are both expected to appear before the Joint Committee on Security and Intelligence as well as Police Affairs to brief […]

  • Senate to reintroduce 35% affirmation action bill—Oduah

    Former Minister of Aviation and current senator representing Anambra North Senatorial District, Stella Oduah, has disclosed that the Senate will soon reintroduce the 35 per cent affirmative action bill for women. Oduah who stated this on Thursday at a press conference in Abuja, as part of activities commemorating this year’s International Women’s Day noted that […]

  • Western Lotto rewards 2,500 stakers in February

    Over 2,500 players on the Western Lotto Nigeria platform smiled home with various winnings in February 2018, the company has disclosed. Yomi Ogunfowora, managing director, said the company paid out millions in prizes to the winners, representing a range of prizes. Ogunfowora disclosed that there is a steady increment in the number of winners on […]

  • ALATbyWema Launches Quick Loans, Virtual Dollar Card

    ALAT, Nigeria’s only fully digital bank, has released two exciting new features: quick short-term loans and a virtual dollar card for paying online internationally. ALAT Loans are accessible to all ALAT customers through the bank’s Android and iOS apps. The ALAT Virtual Dollar Card is a non-physical, dollar-denominated debit card designed for online payments. Like […]

  • Dangote loses N2b monthly to Apapa traffic jam

    The Management of Dangote Group says its sugar and salt companies lose about N2 billion monthly to the perennial traffic gridlocks on Apapa Port roads  every month. The company’s traffic Manager, Mr  Mohammadu Rabiu, revealed this at a stakeholders meeting called at the instance of the Western Naval Command of the Nigerian Navy in Lagos. […]

  • Apapa gridlock: Trucks get 48 hrs to vacate bridge

    Stakeholders, including the Nigerian Military and the Lagos State Government(LASG) on Wednesday gave a 48-hour ultimatum to all tanker drivers to vacate the bridge in national interest and security. The resolution was reached during a stakeholders meeting at the Naval Base in Apapa, comprising the military, Nigerian Port Authority(NPA), LASG, Nigerian Union Petroleum Natural Gas […]