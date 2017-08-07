Visa expands global transaction processing with facilities in Singapore, UK

320 POST SHARES --- Facebook Twitter

EMEKA EJERE|

Global payments technology company, Visa has announced expanded transaction processing capabilities in two state-of-the-art data centres in Singapore and the United Kingdom.

According to the company, the new global processing hubs will increase the speed, resilience and geo-diversity of infrastructure, while strengthening the company’s ability to deliver new and more sophisticated ways to pay in today’s hyper-connected global economy.

“Commerce and payments are in the midst of an historic shift from analog to digital. A growing majority of people around the globe are leaving cash behind and reaching instead for their cards and devices to pay,” said Rajat Taneja, executive vice president of technology at Visa.

“With our technology investments in Asia and Europe, we’re scaling up our infrastructure to meet the explosive growth in digital and mobile payments, while maintaining the secure, convenient and always-on service that our clients and partners expect.”

The Singapore and UK data centers will complement Visa’s existing processing facilities in North America. With four synchronized data centers, Visa’s expanded footprint will boost the redundancy and resilience of its infrastructure, minimizing the likelihood of service disruptions to Visa’s 16,600 financial institutions, millions of merchant acceptance locations, and 3 billion cards.

The two centres are equipped with best-in-class technology, including high-performance hardware and energy-efficient power and cooling infrastructure. Visa plans to start processing global transactions in the two facilities in 2018.

Visa’s 10,000 square foot data center in Singapore is its first transaction processing centre in Southeast Asia and will serve clients, cardholders and merchants across the region and in company’s global network.

“As home to our Asia Pacific headquarters, Singapore is already a major hub for the Visa business,” said Chris Clark, group executive, Asia Pacific, Visa.

“With our new processing facility in Singapore, we’re strengthening our ability to meet rising demand for digital payments, while driving the pace of payment innovation across the Asia Pacific region.”

“We are delighted that Visa has chosen Singapore as the location for its new data center, reinforcing Singapore’s position as a trusted business and technology partner,” said Mr. Kelvin Wong, Assistant Managing Director, Singapore Economic Development Board.

“This investment strengthens the sophistication of Visa’s business footprint in Singapore and is a testament to Singapore’s regional leadership in data management and connectivity.”

The new data centre is Visa’s third major investment in Singapore in the last two years. In September 2016, Visa launched the first international campus of Visa University at its headquarters in Singapore.

In April 2016, Visa launched the Singapore Innovation Centre, a destination for clients, partners and developers across the region to work alongside Visa experts and jointly create next-generation commerce applications.

In June 2016, Visa Inc. announced the completion of its acquisition of Visa Europe, starting a multi-year process to combine the two companies into a unified global organization with a shared technology platform.

This integration brings 3,200 European clients onto VisaNet, Visa’s global transaction processing network, and involves a retrofit of Visa’s legacy data center in the UK.

According to the company, once fully retrofitted, the 10,000 square foot facility will bring increased operational resilience for clients in the region while accelerating the speed-to-market for new payment innovations in the European market.

“The launch of our state-of-the-art data centre in Europe is a critical milestone, enabling all our clients and partners to take advantage of Visa’s global technical resources and assets,” said Bill Sheedy, CEO Europe, Visa Inc.

Visa Inc.is a global payments technology company that connects consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments in more than 200 countries and territories to fast, secure and reliable electronic payments.

“We operate one of the world’s most advanced processing networks — VisaNet — that is capable of handling more than 65,000 transaction messages a second, with fraud protection for consumers and assured payment for merchants,” a statement by the company read in part.

