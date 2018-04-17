Village head killed as suspected herdsmen attack Benue community

289 POST SHARES --- Facebook Twitter

Suspected herdsmen on Tuesday afternoon stormed Chembe settlement in Ukemberagya/Tswarev Ward of Gaambe-Tiev, in Logo Local Government Area of Benue State, killing the village head, Mr Iyongovihi Ninge.

The Benue State Police Command confirmed the attack and killing which occurred 24 hours after men of the command were ambushed by armed herdsmen with seven policemen confirmed killed and several others missing.

“The command had at about 1100hours of today, received report of a man later identified as a village head killed by yet to be identified bandits on his farm in Logo LGA.”

A member of the community, Mr Joseph Anaway, however, said the attackers were herdsmen.

“The attackers came with hordes of cattle, plundering yam seeds that have been planted, opening fire on Mister Ninge who was clearing his field in readiness for cultivation,” he said.

“The village head was shot in the back and he died on the spot.”

Benue State has been a hotbed for attacks and killings since January 1, 2018, when suspected herdsmen killed 73 persons in the state.

Security officials have not been spared with several policemen losing their lives to the violence.

The latest killing of security personnel occurred on Sunday in Ayilamo village of Logo LGA.

Four policemen were confirmed killed on Monday with several missing. The death toll has, however, risen to seven.